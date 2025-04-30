Allied OMS Partners with Three Leading Oral Surgery Practices in Southern California

Allied OMS, a leading doctor-owned and doctor-led management services organization (MSO) specializing in oral and maxillofacial surgery, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with three prominent Southern California practices: TorriMed Oral Surgery and Dental Implants, Bixby Knolls Oral Surgery, and VistaMed Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. These partnerships reinforce Allied OMS's commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care in key markets, solidifying its presence as a leading provider in the region.

The addition of these esteemed practices, each with a strong track record of clinical excellence, strengthens Allied OMS's network in California, now comprising 18 doctors in 14 locations statewide. These partnerships enhance Allied OMS's ability to serve even more patients throughout Southern California.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Drs. Samuel Tchon and David Smith from TorriMed, Bixby Knolls, and VistaMed to the Allied OMS family," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "This is a significant step in our continued growth in California. These practices embody the values we seek in our partners - a commitment to clinical excellence, individualized care, and a desire to be part of a collaborative, doctor-led organization. We are confident that together, we will achieve even greater success."

These partnerships represent a key part of Allied OMS's growth strategy, focusing on attracting top-tier talent and building a strong foundation for continued success. The partnerships also highlight the power of relationships within the Allied OMS network. Dr. Tchon previously worked alongside Allied OMS's Dr. Gennady Landa, underscoring the strong mentorship and shared values that drive the organization.

"We saw joining Allied OMS as a tremendous opportunity for growth-not just to expand our practice but to shape our future," said Dr. Tchon. "The added support, whether it's managing the business side or recruiting new surgeons, will allow us to spend more time doing what we love - taking care of our patients."

Dr. Smith added, "We were already familiar with some of the surgeons in the Allied OMS network and knew we were joining a great group. The opportunity to reinvest in the platform was also very attractive; it gives us a chance to diversify our investments and participate in the broader success of the network."

"Our newest partners bring a wealth of talent into the Allied OMS network, strengthening our collective expertise and enhancing our ability to attract the next generation of leaders in the OMS field," said Dr. David Kostohryz, Co-Founder of Allied OMS. "With immediate opportunities for talented new associates at these SoCal locations, we are well-positioned for continued growth and success."

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity.

Leveraging decades of experience building platform businesses in the healthcare industry and collectively owned by member surgeons, private equity, and management consulting veterans, Allied OMS offers essential tools for maximizing practice value.

Grounded in clinical excellence, doctors in the Allied OMS network maintain essential roles in management, governance, and clinical practice and participate directly in the platform's growth. Seventy-five percent of the Allied OMS board of directors are doctor members, and Allied OMS doctors lead 100% of the platform's management committees.

Founded in 2020 in partnership with DuneGlass Capital, a healthcare services-focused independent sponsor, the Allied OMS network now includes 81 doctors serving patients from 51 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, please contact partner@alliedoms.com or visit www.alliedoms.com.

About TorriMed Oral Surgery and Dental Implants

TorriMed Oral Surgery and Dental Implants is dedicated to providing the highest quality oral and maxillofacial surgery services to the Torrance community. Led by Dr. Samuel Tchon and Dr. David Smith, the practice specializes in a wide range of procedures, including dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, jaw surgery, and bone grafts. Both Dr. Tchon and Dr. Smith have extensive experience and are committed to delivering exceptional patient care with a focus on comfort and innovative technology. They are also passionate about giving back to the community and have volunteered their surgical expertise on numerous dental mission trips around the world. Learn more at https://torrimed.com.

About Bixby Knolls Oral Surgery

Bixby Knolls Oral Surgery is committed to providing patients with a comfortable and stress-free oral surgery experience. The team prioritizes patient care and compassion, ensuring that every individual feels relaxed and informed throughout their treatment. The practice offers a wide range of services, including dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, and emergency care, all delivered in a calming, modern environment with state-of-the-art technology. Learn more at https://bkoralsurgery.com.

About VistaMed Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

VistaMed Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality oral surgery services in a comfortable and relaxing environment. The practice is staffed by a highly skilled and compassionate team committed to ensuring every patient feels at ease throughout their treatment journey. VistaMed offers a comprehensive range of services, including dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, bone grafts, jaw surgery, and treatment for TMJ disorders. With a focus on complete oral health, VistaMed Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery delivers expert care with a personal touch. Learn more at https://vistamedos.com.

