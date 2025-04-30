Leading Index Provider Recognized For Excellence In Digital Asset Benchmarks

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector"), a global leader in digital asset and thematic indexing, has been named Index Provider of the Year at the 2025 Hedgeweek European Awards. The award highlights MarketVector's commitment to delivering transparent, institutional-grade benchmarks that meet the growing demand for trusted digital asset solutions across global markets.

The Hedgeweek European Awards honor fund managers and service providers demonstrating excellence, innovation, and impact. Winners are selected based on allocator feedback, peer voting, editorial analysis, and market performance.

"We're proud to be recognized for our products and service by the 2025 Hedgeweek European Awards. This honor reflects our commitment to building high-integrity indexes that serve hedge fund strategies across Europe and beyond. At MarketVector, we are dedicated to delivering benchmarks that offer transparent, efficient access to emerging sectors and innovations in crypto as well as equities and fixed income," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector.

Over the past year, MarketVector expanded its digital asset offerings with the launch of the COIN50 Index, the MAGA10 Index, and the MEME Index, as well as new staking rewards and on-chain fundamental indexes. The firm also strengthened its research platform with its senior leadership's publication of Mastering Crypto Assets (Wiley, 2024).

Today, MarketVector supports a growing range of ETFs, ETPs and index funds worldwide, providing clients with transparent, institutional-quality access to emerging markets.

Detailed information about the Hedgeweek European Awards can be found here.

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 52 billion in assets under management.

