The General Assembly of the Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic took place in Bratislava, attended by key experts and representatives of companies operating in the field of critical infrastructure protection. The main agenda items included the election of association bodies, admission of new members, and discussion about the strategic direction of the association's activities.

Tibor Straka, an expert with many years of experience in security and defense, has been serving as the association's president since its establishment. His vision for strengthening cooperation between public and private sectors in critical infrastructure protection received broad support from the members present.

Michal Bodo, Executive Director of FREQUENTIS Solutions Services, and Lukas Parizek, Chairman of the Council of Slovak Exporters and former State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, were elected to the presidium. Both bring valuable experience in technological security and international relations to the leadership.

Matej Michalko from Decent Cybersecurity, who has long been involved in cybersecurity, post-quantum cryptography, and blockchain technology innovations, became the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Adrian Belanik from FREQUENTIS Solutions Services and Vladimir Zeman from Panterra Advisory were elected as members of the Supervisory Board.

The General Assembly was conducted in a constructive spirit, with delegates discussing future activities and priorities of the association. Key topics included increasing the resilience of critical infrastructure against security threats, sharing best practices, and strengthening cooperation between member entities.

The Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic aims to be an active partner of state institutions and the business sector in building a secure and resilient society. The new leadership expressed determination to continue developing professional discussion and promoting members' interests at both national and international levels.

About the Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic

The Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic (Asociacia kritickej infrastruktury Slovenskej republiky, AKI SR) is a professional organization bringing together organizations and experts focused on the protection and development of key elements of critical infrastructure that ensure the stability and security of the state's strategic systems. AKI SR actively supports the implementation of innovative solutions, coordinates cooperation between public and private sectors, and provides expert consulting in the areas of cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection. The association has experts in several crucial sectors of critical infrastructure including IT and cybersecurity, strategic technologies, energy sector, and industrial systems. AKI SR offers its members significant benefits including representation of interests during negotiations with government bodies, expert support through consulting and training, networking opportunities with partners, and comprehensive information services. The association values trustworthiness, precision, resilience, stability, security, and professionalism in its approach to supporting critical infrastructure entities in Slovakia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430101432/en/

Contacts:

business@decentcybersecurity.eu