Encycle Recognized as Silver Stevie Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards

The company's utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software wins Energy Innovation of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year.

Encycle Technologies, Inc., a data-driven technology company that deploys autonomous intelligence and analytics to improve commercial HVAC management, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Energy Innovation of the Year in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. This award commemorates the fourth consecutive year Encycle is recognized for their groundbreaking advancements as an industry-leading technology provider for commercial energy management.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program, honoring achievements of organizations that demonstrate resilience and innovation in a wide range of categories. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration and more than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Judges provided comments during their evaluations of entry submissions. One judge wrote, "Encycle's focus on HVAC optimization using AI is clearly addressing a major need for energy efficiency and grid stability. The patented technology and impressive savings figures stand out."

Another judge commented, "Encycle presents a compelling case for innovation in energy efficiency with its AI-driven HVAC optimization software. The company's extensive utility endorsements, impressive portfolio of partnerships, and quantifiable energy savings demonstrate its industry leadership. The integration of fault detection and demand response capabilities sets Encycle apart, making it a key player in sustainable energy management," and added, "Encycle's impact on grid stability and decarbonization, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the energy industry."

Encycle's entry received positive comments from numerous judges, praising their commitment to sustainability and achievements in innovation to demonstrate clear leadership in energy efficiency. "We are honored to receive this recognition, which affirms our commitment to reshaping the future of energy through intelligent, data-driven solutions," remarked Ana-Paula Issa, Encycle CEO. Issa commented, "This award is a testament to our team's relentless innovation and our mission to empower businesses by providing the tools to achieve true energy efficiency and sustainability at scale."

For more information about Encycle, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031 and for details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Encycle:

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact Information

Stephanie Gossman

Marketing Coordinator

marketing@encycle.com

7604817801





SOURCE: Encycle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/encycle-recognized-as-silver-stevier-award-winner-in-2025-american-business-awards-1021340