Onit Introduces AskAI to Transform Legal Spend Analysis and Streamline Legal Operations

Onit, the global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, today announced the beta release of AskAI - a transformative new capability that empowers legal teams to interact with their legal spend data through a conversational AI interface embedded directly within SimpleLegal, Onit's ELM Professional platform. This beta launch represents a major step forward in Onit's innovation roadmap-bringing AI-native simplicity, speed, and self-service analytics directly into the heart of legal spend management.

AskAI marks a significant evolution in self-service analytics for corporate legal departments. Users can ask natural-language questions related to a wide range of queries spanning invoices, matters, vendors, and timekeepers, instantly receive answers, and visualize insights with downloadable charts and graphs. From tracking vendor performance to identifying billing anomalies or preparing for quarterly reviews, legal professionals can now explore their data in real time without relying on static reports, spreadsheets, or technical support.

"As legal departments are asked to do more with less, the ability to quickly surface insights is no longer a luxury-it's essential," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "AskAI delivers on our vision to simplify legal operations by making data not just accessible but actionable. This is a bold step forward in empowering in-house legal teams with the tools they need to operate more strategically."

AskAI is currently in limited beta within the SimpleLegal platform, with general availability expected in summer 2025. For more information about AskAI and Onit's AI-native solutions, please visit www.onit.com or contact your Customer Success Manager.

