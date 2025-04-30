Finnovant Inc: Phenix X Watch Launches Globally: Pioneering Affordable Wearable Technology to Empower Connectivity in Emerging Markets

BitMobile , innovator of the Phenix X suite of blockchain devices, announced the imminent arrival of the Phenix X Watch, a groundbreaking wearable accessory poised to bring enhanced connectivity, health monitoring, and personal empowerment to people in emerging economies worldwide.

Currently undergoing rigorous CE testing with anticipated completion by June 1st, the Phenix X Watch is set to become an essential device for staying connected and managing daily life.

Engineered for performance, durability, and seamless connectivity, the Phenix X Watch is designed to meet the demands of users in diverse environments, providing secure and reliable access to information and communication right on your wrist.

Key Hardware Highlights:

Powerful RTL8768EWE Chipset: Ensuring smooth operation and efficient power management for extended use, so you stay connected longer.

Vibrant 1.53" 360*360 Display: A crisp, clear interface for easy interaction and accessing information on the wrist, even in bright conditions.

Robust Bluetooth Connectivity: Reliable pairing with your Phenix X phone and other devices, enabling a connected ecosystem for your daily needs.

IP67 Water and Dust Resistance: Built tough to withstand the elements and daily challenges, making it a reliable companion for active lifestyles.

The Phenix X Watch represents a significant expansion of the Phenix X suite of blockchain products, offering users a consistent, secure, and integrated experience across devices, as well as authentication access to the Phenix Portal. It provides individuals with a powerful tool for digital inclusion and personal empowerment.

Interest in the Phenix X Watch has already been exceptionally high, particularly among customers at recent Pick n Pay in-store events in South Africa. Attendees expressed excitement about the prospect of an affordable, secure, durable, feature-rich smartwatch designed with their needs and environments in mind.

"The Phenix X Watch is more than just a timepiece; it's a gateway to enhanced connectivity and a powerful tool for personal empowerment," stated Brian Maw, CEO of Finnovant. "Its robust feature set and imminent CE certification make it market-ready for the global community. We believe this device offers people in emerging economies a new way to stay connected, maintain security, track their health, access valuable information, and manage their digital lives right from their wrist."

Following successful CE Certification, the Phenix X Watch will proceed with Type Approval testing in all countries where the Phenix X phone has already been certified. This streamlined process will accelerate its global availability, bringing this exciting technology to more communities quickly.

"We understand the critical role affordable and reliable devices play in daily life," added Chris Benedict, COO of Finnovant. "The Phenix X Watch is built for durability and ease of use. Its combination of features, reliability, and the backing of the growing Phenix X ecosystem makes it an incredibly valuable device for individuals looking for accessible and powerful wearable technology."

The Phenix X Watch is poised to become a key driver of innovation, digital inclusion, and robust connectivity, offering reliable performance and valuable features to users across diverse emerging markets. BitMobile is committed to making this exciting new accessory available and accessible, empowering individuals in emerging economies worldwide.

