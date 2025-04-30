MDC Data Centers: MDC Expands U.S.-Mexico Fiber Infrastructure With New Cross-Border Routes in Laredo and El Paso

Two New Diverse Crossings, Fully Underground and Sub-River, Will Launch in 2025, Strengthening MDC's Position as the Leading Operator of Cross-Border Fiber Infrastructure

MDC Data Centers, the leading operator of cross-border ecosystems and fiber infrastructure between the United States and Mexico, announced today the expansion of its International Fiber Crossings (IFCs) portfolio. The new routes - connecting Laredo to Nuevo Laredo and El Paso to Ciudad Juárez - will deliver additional geographic diversity, ultra-low latency, and scalable capacity for carriers, cloud providers, and digital platforms operating across the border. Both crossings are scheduled to go live in 2025, increasing MDC's total to 11 operational IFCs, the most of any data center operator along the U.S.-Mexico border.

New IFCs



The new Laredo crossing, expected to be operational in Q2 2025, will provide a fully underground, diverse fiber route terminating directly at MDC's carrier-neutral facility. Engineered for resiliency and performance, the system features three conduits and 144 strands of next-generation G652D fiber, supporting the growing needs of networks, hyperscalers, and content platforms.

Launching in Q4 2025, the El Paso crossing introduces MDC's first sub-river fiber route. This fully self-owned system creates a new underwater connection between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez. Like Laredo, it includes three conduits and 144 strands of G652D fiber, designed to deliver redundant, AI-ready, and cloud-optimized connectivity to power modern digital workloads.

"At MDC, we power the unseen connections that drive cross-border communication," said Joel Pacheco, CRO at MDC Data Centers. "Our fiber infrastructure supports much of the data traffic between the U.S. and Mexico today. These new crossings strengthen that foundation, making interconnection even more secure and scalable. We're not just expanding - we're reinforcing the digital bridge between nations."

Both new routes will integrate into the BorderConnect Platform, MDC's neutral interconnection ecosystem that unites Mexican, U.S., and global networks at the edge. With expanded geographic diversity and future-ready capacity, MDC is helping ISPs, CDNs, cloud providers, and international carriers accelerate growth while creating new opportunities for interconnection across its carrier-neutral campuses along the border.



