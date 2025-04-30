Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered NBA Daily Fantasy Sports Platform

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL), an emerging innovator at the intersection of sports, gaming, and technology, is proud to announce the official launch of its cutting-edge NBA Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS). The platform is now live and available to users across the United States and globally, ushering in a new era of fantasy sports where artificial intelligence empowers player decisions like never before. In the United States, the NBA DFS platform will initially operate as a free-to-play experience, later enabling real-money gameplay in jurisdictions where wagering is permitted. This hybrid model ensures full compliance with state-by-state laws while offering maximum accessibility for basketball fans nationwide.

What sets this platform apart is the seamless integration of advanced AI technology-a first-of-its-kind feature in the DFS space. Greenlite's proprietary AI engine, No Limit Intelligence, delivers real-time player insights, predictive analytics, and matchup-based projections that give users a strategic edge when building their lineups. From evaluating injury impacts and minute projections to simulating player performance across scenarios, No Limit Intelligence offers users an invaluable decision-making tool previously only accessible to top-tier analysts.

"This launch represents a major leap forward not only for Greenlite Ventures but for the entire DFS industry," said CEO and lead product developer Rafael Groswirt. "For the first time, everyday users can leverage the power of AI to make smarter picks, manage risk, and enhance their overall experience within the platform itself-whether they're competing for bragging rights or real-money prizes."

The launch aligns with Greenlite's broader vision to transform the fantasy sports landscape through technology, gamification, and a player-first approach. NBA DFS is the first major rollout under this initiative, with more sports, features, and a full ecosystem of additional platforms planned for release throughout 2025. Announcements related to new platforms will follow.

No Limit Intelligence will eventually be deployed as a standalone sports advisory platform and made available for licensing to third-party sports betting and fantasy operators seeking to enhance their user experience with cutting-edge AI-driven insights.

Greenlite's ultimate goal is to serve millions of players globally, offering them cutting-edge digital experiences that combine entertainment, data, and innovation.

Greenlite Ventures invites players across the globe to experience the future of sports gaming.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GRNL) is a technology-forward company focused on AI, blockchain, and consumer engagement solutions in the sports and gaming sectors. Through its innovative platforms and proprietary AI engine, No Limit Intelligence, Greenlite aims to reshape the future of interactive entertainment across the U.S. and international markets with a proprietary sportsbook, a peer-to-peer sports betting exchange, a crypto exchange, and a series of regional and white-labeled platforms tailored for markets around the world. Importantly, all of these platforms will be smart contract-powered, utilizing non-custodial, decentralized blockchain technology that ensures Greenlite never holds custody of player funds. This approach provides users with maximum security, transparency, and control over their assets, setting a new standard for trust in online gaming and wagering ecosystems.

