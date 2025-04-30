US Bank: U.S. Bank Announces Official Sponsorship of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The bank will serve as the Official Volunteer Sponsor and Competitive Cheer Sponsor of the games

Competitive Cheer was introduced to the games in 2022 and has grown to include more than 14,000 cheer athletes and unified partners across the country.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

U.S. Bank today announced it has committed to be a partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, to be held in Minnesota from June 20-26, 2026. U.S. Bank is both the Official Volunteer Sponsor and the Official Competitive Cheer Sponsor of the USA Games.

As the Official Volunteer Sponsor, U.S. Bank will help lead and mobilize more than 10,000 incredible volunteers who are vital to the success of the games.

As the Official Competitive Cheer Sponsor, U.S. Bank will support this exciting event, which will take place at Ridder Arena at the University of Minnesota campus. Competitive Cheer was introduced to the USA Games in 2022 featuring 150 athletes and unified partners, and now more than 14,000 cheer athletes and unified partners annually train and compete in the United States.

"Hosting the Special Olympics USA Games here in our headquarters market of Minneapolis is such an honor," said Reba Dominski, senior executive vice president and chief social responsibility officer for U.S. Bank. "We are looking forward to showing these amazing athletes and their families just how supportive this community is and how excited we are to welcome them to the Twin Cities."

U.S. Bank joins a growing list of passionate partners for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. As a proud partner, U.S. Bank will also have many of its own employees playing a significant role in supporting the games through volunteering at various venues and helping to champion inclusion throughout the games.

"We are deeply thankful for U.S. Bank's collaboration in making the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games a reality," said Christy Sovereign, chief executive officer of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "Their contribution empowers us to highlight the incredible human spirit, where competitive cheer and, most importantly, the tireless dedication of our many volunteers will unite to celebrate the extraordinary abilities of our athletes.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will be one of the largest sporting events in the U.S. that year, bringing together thousands of athletes of all abilities, coaches, volunteers and fans from all 50 states. To learn more about the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, please visit 2026specialolympicsusagames.org.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $676 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games-scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine-is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to Minnesota to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

