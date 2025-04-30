Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT has developed a solar module cleaning system that uses structure-borne sound and targeted mechanical vibrations to dislodge dust. Researchers will present the technology at Intersolar Europe in Munich from May 7 to 9. The Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT has developed a new approach to cleaning large PV systems by using structure-borne sound. As part of the AkSoRe research project, the IDMT team has been working on a process for automatically cleaning solar modules using targeted mechanical vibrations. The technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...