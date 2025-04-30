Trintech Expands Adra Suite with AI-Driven Journal Entry Automation to Accelerate Month-End Close for Mid-Market Organizations

DALLAS, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the launch of Adra Journal Entry, a new module within its Adra Suite. Purpose-built for mid-market finance teams, Adra Journal Entry uses AI-driven automation with intelligent workflows to centralize and streamline journal entry creation, approval, and ERP posting. By integrating journal entry functionality directly into the Adra Suite, organizations significantly reduce the manual effort, risk of errors, and time associated with month-end close, while improving audit readiness and visibility.

"Accounting teams are under constant pressure to do more with less-faster, and with greater accuracy," said Michael Ross, Chief Strategy and Product Officer of Trintech. "With Adra Journal Entry, we're empowering mid-sized companies with AI tools to simplify journal creation, integrate more deeply with their ERP systems, and cut labor costs, all while maintaining complete control and visibility."

Adra Journal Entry is a natural extension for current users of Adra Matcher (automated transaction matching) and Adra Balancer (automated balance sheet reconciliations), enabling a centralized workflow for journal creation and reconciliation. Adra Journal Entry eliminates disconnect by enabling journal entries to be created directly within the Adra Suite and then posted to the ERP via packaged API integrations, providing a connected, trusted, and single-source-of-truth across the financial close process.

"We're excited to implement Adra Journal Entry for managing all our journal entries. Instead of collecting individual files from each employee on an ad-hoc basis, our team now streamline the process-creating and exporting all entries in a single, consolidated upload each week. We are looking forward to driving further efficiencies with the Adra Suite by no longer having to manage this process in Excel spreadsheets," said Justin Sorrells, Sr. Manager at Sunbelt Rentals.

Key Benefits:

Centralized Control - Consolidate all journal entries in one system to improve consistency and compliance.

- Consolidate all journal entries in one system to improve consistency and compliance. Superior Auditability - Maintain a complete and accurate record of entries for faster, smoother, and accurate audits.

- Maintain a complete and accurate record of entries for faster, smoother, and accurate audits. Streamlined Workflow - Automatic ERP posting ensures minimal disruption and no need to toggle between systems.

- Automatic ERP posting ensures minimal disruption and no need to toggle between systems. Reduced Labor Costs - With automation, labor costs associated with journal entries are reduced by over 70%.

Real-World Use Cases Enhanced by AI:

Vendor and customer transaction postings

Intercompany cost allocations

Error corrections and reconciliation adjustments

Tax and currency-related journal entries

Capital asset and bank fee postings

Unlike competing solutions that either overcomplicate the process or operate in silos, AI-powered Adra Journal Entry provides the right balance of functionality and simplicity-ideal for mid-market finance teams who want more efficiency without complexity.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud-based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations - driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

