Blockstream Mining Announces Strategic Focus on Proprietary Mining and Vertical Integration

Backed by $350 Million in Financing, Company Scales Infrastructure with Over 120,000 Miners Acquired Since Spinout

MONTREAL, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockstream Mining, now operating as an independent entity, today announced its sharpened strategic focus on proprietary mining and full vertical integration. The company, which has been a foundational player in the global Bitcoin mining ecosystem since its inception, will concentrate on expanding its self-mining footprint while building the energy infrastructure required to support long-term scalability and resilience.

Following its spinout from Blockstream earlier this year, Blockstream Mining has secured over $350 million in financing, including equity, debt, and tokenized asset sales. The capital raise has enabled rapid execution on key infrastructure initiatives, including the acquisition of over 120,000 miners to fuel the company's next phase of growth.

"Bitcoin mining is no longer just about machines and megawatts-it's about owning and optimizing the entire value chain," said Chris Cook, CEO of Blockstream Mining. "As the industry matures, those who control their own energy and infrastructure will be best positioned to thrive. We're doubling down on our mission to be one of the most efficient, vertically integrated mining operations in the world."

Blockstream Mining is deploying capital toward the development of new energy generation assets-particularly renewable and hybrid power systems-to reduce dependence on third-party providers and shield operations from energy market volatility. This approach supports cost stability, improves environmental performance, and ensures maximum uptime across its expanding fleet.

The vertical integration roadmap includes:

Expansion of Proprietary Mining : Rapid growth in self-mining capacity across North America, anchored by cost-effective, high-uptime sites.

: Rapid growth in self-mining capacity across North America, anchored by cost-effective, high-uptime sites. Infrastructure Ownership : Continued investment in power infrastructure and on-site energy generation to maintain control over critical operational inputs.

: Continued investment in power infrastructure and on-site energy generation to maintain control over critical operational inputs. Operational Excellence: Leveraging Blockstream's engineering legacy and technical depth to drive efficiency across deployment, cooling, and energy management.

Chris Cook, who launched Blockstream Mining and has led the business since its inception, serves as CEO of the newly independent company. Dr. Adam Back, Co-Founder and CEO of Blockstream, will continue to play a valued role in the company's strategic direction as Chair of the Advisory Board. In this capacity, Dr. Back will provide high-level guidance on technology, infrastructure development, and capital strategy, helping to ensure that Blockstream Mining remains at the forefront of Bitcoin mining innovation.

As part of the spinout, the Blockstream Satellite program - which broadcasts Bitcoin's blockchain globally via satellite to enhance network resilience and accessibility - will also transition under the new entity's stewardship. Blockstream Satellite is already an integral part of Blockstream Mining's operations, providing connectivity for mining sites in remote locations where traditional internet infrastructure is unreliable or unavailable, further strengthening the company's commitment to security, uptime, and decentralization.

Blockstream Mining has always been about delivering secure, scalable Bitcoin infrastructure," said Dr. Adam Back. "With this transition, Chris and the team are exceptionally well-placed to carry the vision forward-scaling with independence, deep technical expertise, and a steadfast commitment to Bitcoin's long-term success. I look forward to collaborating in this next chapter to build something truly enduring."

"We're proud of our roots and even more excited about what comes next," added Cook. "With strong capital backing, clear focus, and full control over our operations, we're building the backbone of Bitcoin's future-one megawatt at a time."

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

press@mining.blockstream.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blockstream-mining-announces-strategic-focus-on-proprietary-mining-and-vertical-integration-302442127.html