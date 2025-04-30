Operational Technology (OT) Security Market worth $50.29 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Operational Technology Security Market is projected to grow from USD 23.47 billion in 2025 to USD 50.29 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The increasing convergence of IT and OT networks, which exposes historically isolated industrial systems to new cyber threats, is a major factor driving OT security demand. Strong OT security is necessary to safeguard vital infrastructure and guarantee continuous operations since enterprises are integrating operational systems with enterprise IT for efficiency and real-time data insights, which creates an increased attack surface.

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2019-2030 Base Year Considered 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

By offering, solutions segment to account for larger market size than services segment during forecast period.

The solutions segment is projected to lead the OT Security Market share during the forecast period. Industrial control systems and critical infrastructure are protected by OT security solutions, which include a variety of software, stand-alone tools, and integrated systems. These solutions are specially designed to deal with the particular difficulties that OT environments face. Security information and event management (SIEM), asset discovery and management, network security, vulnerability management, identity and access management (IAM), data security, and other solutions are all included in the solutions segment. The growing number of cyberattacks that target vital infrastructure, particularly as industrial systems are increasingly integrated into IT networks, is driving up demand for OT security solutions.

By organization size, large enterprises segment to account for larger market size than SMEs segment during forecast period.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to lead the OT Security Market during the forecast period. Large enterprises serve as the backbone of numerous industries, managing intricate and widespread OT systems. With a strong emphasis on cybersecurity, they have sizable IT teams and budgets to back their efforts. Large enterprises are redefining their security strategies by integrating OT solutions and services to safeguard crucial assets from diverse cyber threats, such as ransomware attacks. Their adoption of OT security primarily aims to protect networks, endpoints, data centers, devices, users, and applications from unauthorized access and malicious attacks. Moreover, the growing adoption of access management solutions among large organizations facilitates privileged access to servers and web applications, further propelling market growth.

By region, Asia Pacific market to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the OT Security Market during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by accelerated industrialization, widespread digital transformation, and the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing across key sectors, including manufacturing, energy, and transportation. Countries like China, India, and Japan are leading this expansion, driven by significant investments in automation and smart infrastructure initiatives. The increasing number of connected devices and the convergence of IT and OT networks have broadened the attack surface, prompting heightened demand for advanced OT security solutions that include AI-driven threat detection, anomaly detection, and secure remote access.

Top Key Companies in Operational Technology (OT) Security Market:

Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Cisco (US), Tenable (US), Forescout (US), Seckiot (France), Check Point (Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), Microsoft (US), Okta (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Qualys (US), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), CyberArk (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (UK), Tripwire (US), Radiflow (Israel), Kaspersky (Russia), SentinelOne (US), Thales (France), Armis (US), Darktrace (UK), Nozomi Networks (US), Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Tosibox (Finland), Rhebo (Germany), Shield-IoT (Israel), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Cydome (Israel), Ordr (US), Mission Secure (US), runZero (US), SIGA OT Solutions (US), Sectrio (US), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), and Opswat (US) are among the key players in the OT Security Market.

