Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
30.04.25
08:04 Uhr
0,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 16:24 Uhr
117 Leser
Minesto AB: Minesto features in internationally broadcast documentary, 'Engineering Tomorrow'

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ocean energy developer, Minesto, features in a new internationally broadcast documentary series 'Engineering Tomorrow'. Minesto's pioneering underwater kite technology is showcased in the 'Ocean Power' episode, selected as one of a few tidal energy technologies to be showcased.

From SVT Play - "The ocean's tides could provide a fifth of the world's electricity, and tidal power is more reliable than solar or wind power. But the harsh conditions make it difficult to use machines. Some visionaries have created extraordinary inventions, from an underwater kite to a ship equipped with large rotor blades. If successful, these machines could provide clean, reliable energy to coastal communities around the world."

The series is currently available via the following media channels, and will be broadcast in more countries around the world soon.

SVT Play, in Sweden - svtplay.se/2-havens-outnyttjade-kraft

Scheduled to be broadcast on Kunskapskanalen:
Wednesday 30 April, 20.30
Friday 2 May, 17.30
Saturday 3 May, 19.15
Tuesday 6 May, 23.35

SBS, in Australia - sbs.com.au/engineering-tomorrow

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

With more than €45 million of awarded funding from the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh European Funding Office, European Innovation Council and InnoEnergy, Minesto is the European Union's largest investment in marine energy to date.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information including reports, prospectuses and company descriptions are available in Swedish at minesto.com/investor.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-features-in-internationally-broadcast-documentary---engineering-tomorrow-,c4143836

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-dragon-4---towing,c3404578

Minesto Dragon 4 - Towing

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-features-in-internationally-broadcast-documentary-engineering-tomorrow-302442798.html

