Dow Jones News
30.04.2025 16:33 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Index Solutions: Update to the Sub-funds Name and Index Change

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: Update to the Sub-funds Name and Index Change 

Amundi Index Solutions (YIEL, GCSG, EAHG, ECRP, UCRP, UHYC, UHYG, USHY, CNEU, CNEG, EMXU, EMXG, CMU, CU2U, CU2G) 
Amundi Index Solutions: Update to the Sub-funds Name and Index Change 
30-Apr-2025 / 15:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
Please note that on 1st May 2025 and 2nd June 2025, Amundi will update the ETF Names and Index Name for the following 
sub-funds: 
Name changes of the sub-funds 
       ETF                       Current                     Effective 
ISIN     Ticker Current ETF Name  Current Index Name  Index  New ETF Name     New Index Name  Date 
                               Ticker 
           Amundi EUR High                            Bloomberg MSCI 
       YIEL  Yield Corporate  Bloomberg MSCI Euro  I35259EU AMUNDI EUR HIGH   ESG Euro     1 May 
LU1812090543 LN   Bond ESG UCITS ETF Corporate High Yield Index  YIELD CORPORATE BOND Corporate High  2025 
           Dist        SRI Sustainable        ESG UCITS ETF Dist  Yield Select 
                                              Index 
           Amundi Global Corp Bloomberg MSCI Global     Amundi Global    Bloomberg MSCI 
LU2382233182 GCSG  SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF Corporate ESG     H36068GB Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG Global    1 May 
       LN   DR - HEDGED GBP  Sustainability SRI  Index  ESG - UCITS ETF DR - Corporate 1-5   2025 
           (C)        1-5 Year Hedged GBP      HEDGED GBP (C)    Year Select Index 
           Amundi Index Euro Bloomberg MSCI Euro      Amundi Euro     Bloomberg MSCI 
       EAHG  Agg SRI UCITS ETF Aggregate Sustainable H35394GB Aggregate Bond ESG - ESG Euro     1 May 
LU2368674045 LN   DR - HEDGED GBP  SRI Sector Neutral  Index  UCITS ETF DR -    Aggregate Sector 2025 
           (C)        Hed GBP            HEDGED GBP (C)    Neutral Select 
                                              Index 
           Amundi Index Euro Bloomberg MSCI Euro      Amundi EUR Corporate Bloomberg MSCI 
LU1437018168 ECRP  Corporate SRI   Corporate ESG     I35570EU Bond ESG - UCITS ETF ESG Euro     1 May 
       LN   UCITS ETF DR (C)  Sustainability SRI  Index  DR (C)        Corporate Select 2025 
                                              Index 
       UCRP  Amundi Index US  Bloomberg MSCI US   I35571US Amundi USD Corporate Bloomberg MSCI  1 May 
LU1806495575 LN   Corp SRI UCITS ETF Corporate ESG     Index  Bond ESG - UCITS ETF ESG US Corporate 2025 
           DR - USD (C)    Sustainability SRI       DR (C)        Select Index 
           Amundi USD High  Bloomberg MSCI US       AMUNDI USD HIGH   Bloomberg MSCI 
LU1435356065 UHYC  Yield Corporate  Corporate High Yield I35279US YIELD CORPORATE BOND ESG US Corporate 1 May 
       LN   Bond ESG UCITS ETF SRI Sustainable Index Index  ESG UCITS ETF Acc  High Yield Select 2025 
           Acc                                  Index 
           Amundi USD High  Bloomberg MSCI US       AMUNDI USD HIGH   Bloomberg MSCI 
LU1435356149 UHYG  Yield Corporate  Corporate High Yield I35279US YIELD CORPORATE BOND ESG US Corporate 1 May 
       LN   Bond ESG UCITS ETF SRI Sustainable Index Index  ESG UCITS ETF Dist  High Yield Select 2025 
           Dist                                  Index 
           Amundi USD High  Bloomberg MSCI US       AMUNDI USD HIGH   Bloomberg MSCI 
LU1435356149 USHY  Yield Corporate  Corporate High Yield I35279US YIELD CORPORATE BOND ESG US Corporate 1 May 
       LN   Bond ESG UCITS ETF SRI Sustainable Index Index  ESG UCITS ETF Dist  High Yield Select 2025 
           Dist                                  Index 
                    MSCI China ESG                   MSCI China ESG 
       CNEU  Amundi MSCI China Leaders Select 5%   MXCNEGNU Amundi MSCI China  Selection     2 June 
LU2343997487 LN   ESG Leaders Select Issuer Capped Net USD Index  ESG Selection -   P-Series 5%    2025 
           UCITS ETF DR (C)  Index             UCITS ETF DR (C)   Issuer Capped 
                                              Index 
                    MSCI China ESG                   MSCI China ESG 
       CNEG  Amundi MSCI China Leaders Select 5%   MXCNEGNU Amundi MSCI China  Selection     2 June 
LU2343997487 LN   ESG Leaders Select Issuer Capped Net USD Index  ESG Selection -   P-Series 5%    2025 
           UCITS ETF DR (C)  Index             UCITS ETF DR (C)   Issuer Capped 
                                              Index 
           Amundi MSCI    MSCI EM ex China ESG      Amundi MSCI Emerging MSCI EM ex China 
       EMXU  Emerging Ex China Leaders Select 5%   MXEFEGNU Ex China ESG     ESG Selection   2 June 
LU2345046655 LN   ESG Leaders Select Issuer Capped Net USD Index  Selection - UCITS  P-Series 5%    2025 
           UCITS ETF DR (C)  Index             ETF DR (C)      Issuer Capped 
                                              Index 
           Amundi MSCI    MSCI EM ex China ESG      Amundi MSCI Emerging MSCI EM ex China 
       EMXG  Emerging Ex China Leaders Select 5%   MXEFEGNU Ex China ESG     ESG Selection   2 June 
LU2345046655 LN   ESG Leaders Select Issuer Capped Net USD Index  Selection - UCITS  P-Series 5%    2025 
           UCITS ETF DR (C)  Index             ETF DR (C)      Issuer Capped 
                                              Index 
           Amundi MSCI EMU                            MSCI EMU ESG 
           ESG Leaders Select MSCI EMU ESG Leaders MXEMUEL5 Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection     2 June 
LU1602144575 CMU LN UCITS ETF DR - EUR Select 5% Issuer   Index  Selection - UCITS  P-Series 5%    2025 
           (C)        Capped Net EUR         ETF DR - EUR (C)   Issuer Capped 
                                              Index 
           Amundi PEA MSCI  MSCI USA ESG LEADERS      Amundi PEA MSCI USA MSCI USA ESG 
LU1681042948 CU2U  USA ESG Leaders  SELECT 5% ISSUER   MXUSESL5 ESG Selection UCITS Selection     2 June 
       LN   UCITS ETF - USD  CAPPED        Index  ETF - USD      P-Series 5%    2025 
                                              Issuer Capped 
           Amundi PEA MSCI  MSCI USA ESG LEADERS      Amundi PEA MSCI USA MSCI USA ESG 
LU1681042948 CU2G  USA ESG Leaders  SELECT 5% ISSUER   MXUSESL5 ESG Selection UCITS Selection     2 June 
       LN   UCITS ETF - USD  CAPPED        Index  ETF - USD      P-Series 5%    2025 
                                              Issuer Capped

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1812090543, LU2382233182, LU2368674045, LU1437018168, LU1806495575, LU1435356065, LU1435356149, 
        LU1435356149, LU2343997487, LU2343997487, LU2345046655, LU2345046655, LU1602144575, LU1681042948, 
        LU1681042948 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     YIEL, GCSG, EAHG, ECRP, UCRP, UHYC, UHYG, USHY, CNEU, CNEG, EMXU, EMXG, CMU, CU2U, CU2G 
Sequence No.: 385708 
EQS News ID:  2128098 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128098&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
