DJ Amundi Index Solutions: Update to the Sub-funds Name and Index Change

Amundi Index Solutions (YIEL, GCSG, EAHG, ECRP, UCRP, UHYC, UHYG, USHY, CNEU, CNEG, EMXU, EMXG, CMU, CU2U, CU2G) Amundi Index Solutions: Update to the Sub-funds Name and Index Change 30-Apr-2025 / 15:59 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Please note that on 1st May 2025 and 2nd June 2025, Amundi will update the ETF Names and Index Name for the following sub-funds: Name changes of the sub-funds ETF Current Effective ISIN Ticker Current ETF Name Current Index Name Index New ETF Name New Index Name Date Ticker Amundi EUR High Bloomberg MSCI YIEL Yield Corporate Bloomberg MSCI Euro I35259EU AMUNDI EUR HIGH ESG Euro 1 May LU1812090543 LN Bond ESG UCITS ETF Corporate High Yield Index YIELD CORPORATE BOND Corporate High 2025 Dist SRI Sustainable ESG UCITS ETF Dist Yield Select Index Amundi Global Corp Bloomberg MSCI Global Amundi Global Bloomberg MSCI LU2382233182 GCSG SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF Corporate ESG H36068GB Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG Global 1 May LN DR - HEDGED GBP Sustainability SRI Index ESG - UCITS ETF DR - Corporate 1-5 2025 (C) 1-5 Year Hedged GBP HEDGED GBP (C) Year Select Index Amundi Index Euro Bloomberg MSCI Euro Amundi Euro Bloomberg MSCI EAHG Agg SRI UCITS ETF Aggregate Sustainable H35394GB Aggregate Bond ESG - ESG Euro 1 May LU2368674045 LN DR - HEDGED GBP SRI Sector Neutral Index UCITS ETF DR - Aggregate Sector 2025 (C) Hed GBP HEDGED GBP (C) Neutral Select Index Amundi Index Euro Bloomberg MSCI Euro Amundi EUR Corporate Bloomberg MSCI LU1437018168 ECRP Corporate SRI Corporate ESG I35570EU Bond ESG - UCITS ETF ESG Euro 1 May LN UCITS ETF DR (C) Sustainability SRI Index DR (C) Corporate Select 2025 Index UCRP Amundi Index US Bloomberg MSCI US I35571US Amundi USD Corporate Bloomberg MSCI 1 May LU1806495575 LN Corp SRI UCITS ETF Corporate ESG Index Bond ESG - UCITS ETF ESG US Corporate 2025 DR - USD (C) Sustainability SRI DR (C) Select Index Amundi USD High Bloomberg MSCI US AMUNDI USD HIGH Bloomberg MSCI LU1435356065 UHYC Yield Corporate Corporate High Yield I35279US YIELD CORPORATE BOND ESG US Corporate 1 May LN Bond ESG UCITS ETF SRI Sustainable Index Index ESG UCITS ETF Acc High Yield Select 2025 Acc Index Amundi USD High Bloomberg MSCI US AMUNDI USD HIGH Bloomberg MSCI LU1435356149 UHYG Yield Corporate Corporate High Yield I35279US YIELD CORPORATE BOND ESG US Corporate 1 May LN Bond ESG UCITS ETF SRI Sustainable Index Index ESG UCITS ETF Dist High Yield Select 2025 Dist Index Amundi USD High Bloomberg MSCI US AMUNDI USD HIGH Bloomberg MSCI LU1435356149 USHY Yield Corporate Corporate High Yield I35279US YIELD CORPORATE BOND ESG US Corporate 1 May LN Bond ESG UCITS ETF SRI Sustainable Index Index ESG UCITS ETF Dist High Yield Select 2025 Dist Index MSCI China ESG MSCI China ESG CNEU Amundi MSCI China Leaders Select 5% MXCNEGNU Amundi MSCI China Selection 2 June LU2343997487 LN ESG Leaders Select Issuer Capped Net USD Index ESG Selection - P-Series 5% 2025 UCITS ETF DR (C) Index UCITS ETF DR (C) Issuer Capped Index MSCI China ESG MSCI China ESG CNEG Amundi MSCI China Leaders Select 5% MXCNEGNU Amundi MSCI China Selection 2 June LU2343997487 LN ESG Leaders Select Issuer Capped Net USD Index ESG Selection - P-Series 5% 2025 UCITS ETF DR (C) Index UCITS ETF DR (C) Issuer Capped Index Amundi MSCI MSCI EM ex China ESG Amundi MSCI Emerging MSCI EM ex China EMXU Emerging Ex China Leaders Select 5% MXEFEGNU Ex China ESG ESG Selection 2 June LU2345046655 LN ESG Leaders Select Issuer Capped Net USD Index Selection - UCITS P-Series 5% 2025 UCITS ETF DR (C) Index ETF DR (C) Issuer Capped Index Amundi MSCI MSCI EM ex China ESG Amundi MSCI Emerging MSCI EM ex China EMXG Emerging Ex China Leaders Select 5% MXEFEGNU Ex China ESG ESG Selection 2 June LU2345046655 LN ESG Leaders Select Issuer Capped Net USD Index Selection - UCITS P-Series 5% 2025 UCITS ETF DR (C) Index ETF DR (C) Issuer Capped Index Amundi MSCI EMU MSCI EMU ESG ESG Leaders Select MSCI EMU ESG Leaders MXEMUEL5 Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection 2 June LU1602144575 CMU LN UCITS ETF DR - EUR Select 5% Issuer Index Selection - UCITS P-Series 5% 2025 (C) Capped Net EUR ETF DR - EUR (C) Issuer Capped Index Amundi PEA MSCI MSCI USA ESG LEADERS Amundi PEA MSCI USA MSCI USA ESG LU1681042948 CU2U USA ESG Leaders SELECT 5% ISSUER MXUSESL5 ESG Selection UCITS Selection 2 June LN UCITS ETF - USD CAPPED Index ETF - USD P-Series 5% 2025 Issuer Capped Amundi PEA MSCI MSCI USA ESG LEADERS Amundi PEA MSCI USA MSCI USA ESG LU1681042948 CU2G USA ESG Leaders SELECT 5% ISSUER MXUSESL5 ESG Selection UCITS Selection 2 June LN UCITS ETF - USD CAPPED Index ETF - USD P-Series 5% 2025 Issuer Capped

