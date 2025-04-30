Surface Disinfectant Market worth US$4.38 billion by 2030 with 7.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Surface Disinfectant Market , valued at US$2.84 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.6%, reaching US$3.04 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$4.38 billion by 2030. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing focus on infection control measures to mitigate hospital-acquired infections, rising adoption of advanced surface disinfectants for sanitization, growing consumer awareness of hygiene in healthcare settings, and increasing surgical procedures. However, several opportunities, including rising healthcare expenditures in emerging economies and a shift toward eco-friendly and non-toxic disinfectants, are further accelerating the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231286043

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surface Disinfectant Market"

317 - Tables

53 - Figures

305 - Pages

By Based on composition, the surface disinfectant market is divided into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, phenolic compounds, and other compositions. Chlorine compounds segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to their strong oxidizing properties, which make them highly effective against a broader range of pathogens.

Chlorine-based disinfectants are effective against most microbes, including bacterial spores. One of the key advantages of chlorine-based disinfectants is their residual effect, which provides prolonged antimicrobial activity on treated surfaces. This feature makes them particularly valuable in high-risk areas such as hospitals, intensive care units (ICUs), and operating rooms, where strict infection control measures are required. Chlorine compounds are generally corrosive to metals and are not used on metal surfaces of medical devices and instruments. These compounds have very low stability and need to be used immediately or need to be prepared frequently.

By on end user, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ASCs, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. The hospitals, clinics, and ASCs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and CVDs, has been a key contributor to the increase in the number of surgeries conducted globally. Most surgeries are conducted in hospital inpatient settings, which highlights the need to ensure that effective sterilization and disinfection procedures are followed. This also helps combat the incidence of HAIs, such as nosocomial infections or infections that contain antimicrobial resistance.

However, governments and health organizations (CDC, WHO, and regional authorities) are enforcing strict hygiene and sanitation standards in healthcare facilities, pushing hospitals and clinics to use more surface disinfectants, especially those with broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity, influencing market demand.

By geography, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share of the surface disinfectant market in 2024. This is due to the rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), an expanding patient population, and an increasing geriatric demographic. Additionally, the growing incidence of chronic diseases and the implementation of favorable government policies have further driven demand for surface disinfectants. The enforcement of stringent sterilization and disinfection regulations, along with the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, continues to support market expansion.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231286043

Moreover, the presence of major players such as 3M (US), Procter & Gamble (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab (US), and STERIS (US) in this region also supports growth in the surface disinfectant market.

RECKITT BENCKISER (UK):

Reckitt Benckiser is a prominent leader in the surface disinfectant market in 2024. It is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of health, hygiene, and nutrition products. Its R&D, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administration facilities are in over 40 countries. With a presence in over 130 countries, Dettol has been a trusted name in hygiene for 90 years, protecting people from illness-causing germs through its products and educational initiatives. Its strong market position in key regions like India, China, and the UK reinforces its leadership and competitive edge in global hygiene and healthcare solutions. Continuous investment in R&D has enabled the company to remain at the forefront of the market. For instance, the company is expanding its R&D capabilities with a new Global R&D Science and Innovation Centre in Shanghai, China, set to launch in 2026. This investment strengthens its commitment to developing advanced product solutions for the Chinese market while enhancing local expertise.

PROCTER & GAMBLE (US):

Procter & Gamble is the second leading player in the surface disinfectant market, with a significant market share in 2024. Procter & Gamble provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. With an active presence in almost 70 countries, the corporation uses on-the-ground operations to increase its global reach. The growing emphasis on emerging economies has also helped to boost sales, which rose sharply from USD 82.01 billion in June 2023 to USD 84.04 billion in June 2024.

3M (US):

3M is recognized as one of the leading players in the surface disinfectant market in 2024. It manufactures and sells a diversified portfolio of products for various industries to enhance the development of innovative products and services and provide for the efficient sharing of business resources. The company operates 51 manufacturing facilities in 26 states. It operates 65 manufacturing and converting facilities in 25 countries. 3M primarily operates across the North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its major share comes from the Americas. With its high R&D capabilities, excellent balance sheet, and asset quality, the company is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the forecast period.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Infection Control Market

Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Surface Disinfectant Companies and Surface Disinfectant Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/surface-disinfectant-market-worth-us4-38-billion-by-2030-with-7-6-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302442305.html