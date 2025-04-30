Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Experience Abu Dhabi: From New Friends to Big Adventures: What Kids Really Want on Their Dream Holidays

Latest research from eight global markets reveals what kids aged 5 to 12 are craving most on holiday

90% are looking for opportunities to connect and make new friends while on holiday

89% want family holidays that feel like stepping into their favourite games, films, and fantasy worlds

85% want make-believe activities, like being a race car driver, zookeeper or astronaut for a day

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents take note: the kids' travel wish list has landed! As summer approaches, a new global survey reveals what our young travellers are really dreaming about, and spoiler alert: it's not just ice cream and cartoons. From friendship quests to superhero adventures, today's young adventurers have spoken, and they're bringing big imagination to their travel wish lists. Ready for a vacation that will create unforgettable memories with the kids? Here's what they're really looking for!

Parents take note: the kids' travel wish list has landed! As summer approaches, a new global survey reveals what our young travellers are really dreaming about and-spoiler alert-it's not just ice cream and cartoons. From friendship quests to superhero adventures, today's young adventurers have spoken, and they're bringing big imagination to their travel wish lists. Ready for a vacation that will create unforgettable memories with the kids? Here's what they're really looking for!

Craving for connections

Research* was commissioned by Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), polling over 7,000 children aged 5 to 12 and their parents from across nine countries, including France, Italy, Germany, China, UK, US, and India, as well as UAE and Saudi Arabia. The data reveals something both unexpected and universal: 90% of children worldwide want holiday activities that help them make new friends.

In an age of screens and streaming, what kids are genuinely craving is real connection. Whether it's exploring the children's library, splashing at a waterpark, or a day out at the aquarium, these shared adventures can easily help children form new bonds that stretch across the globe. Additionally, peer influence also plays a powerful role: 95% of kids want to try activities they can tell their friends about, while 91% are inspired by what their friends have done.

While connection is key, imagination still plays a huge role, with 89% of children saying their ideal holiday lets them experience their favourite video game or movie in real life. These young travellers aren't just watching, scrolling or gaming, they're trying to imagine themselves inside those worlds.

H.E. Nouf Mohamed Al-Bushlaibi, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing & Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "As both a parent and a marketer, I know firsthand how important it is to really listen to kids, to understand what lights them up, what sparks their imagination, and what makes a holiday unforgettable. We commissioned this research to hear what truly matters to children when they look at holidays, and what they told us was inspiring: they want connection, adventure, and the freedom to play out the stories they love. Abu Dhabi brings all of that to life as a place where kids can dream big, try new things, and feel right at home doing it with their loved ones."

As children from around the world revealed what makes a holiday unforgettable, each country had its own standout passion.

In the UAE, 98% of kids said big, exciting adventures are a must

More than 3 in 4 kids surveyed in India want to visit a museum on holiday

want to on holiday In the UK, 94% prioritise activities they can talk about with friends

German children showed a strong interest in cultural food experiences, with 84% wanting to visit a food market

89% of kids from China want time to relax, play and hang out

of kids from China Italian kids stood out for their curiosity, with 95% wanting to try activities they've never done before

French kids gravitated towards water activities, with 97% wanting to spend a day at a waterpark or enjoying water sports

Children in Saudi Arabia showed a love for variety with 82% wanting to try lots of different cool activities on holiday

In the US, 85% of children are keen to take part in make-believe activities like being a race car driver or zookeeper for the day

The takeaway is simple: kids want to follow their passions. They're looking for a holiday that blends fun, freedom and the chance to explore their interests in their own way. And they're looking to do it all with their loved ones. The research also finds that family time remains sacred, even in today's day and age, with 97% of kids saying that enjoying fun moments with their families is one of their must-haves on their dream holiday.

Abu Dhabi: a playground for imagination

With a diverse range of attractions dotted across the emirate, Abu Dhabi stands out as a "Totally Recommended" holiday destination for families, entirely kid-approved. As kids look for opportunities to play make-believe roles (85%), Abu Dhabi is setting the stage for them to do it all. From cruising through Yas Marina Circuit and exciting animal encounters at Emirates Park Zoo, to donning the capes of their favourite superheroes at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the emirate is packed with experiences that will make kids feel like they've jumped straight into their dream holidays.

And there's even more to discover. At teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, families can explore a world where art comes alive, light reacts to movement and every step sparks a new surprise. Opening later this year are Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will narrate the story of life on Earth and the origins of our universe.

So, with all of these incredible insights, what does the perfect family holiday actually look like? That's exactly what we set out to create, by handing the planning over to the kids themselves.

The ultimate travel itinerary: created by kids, for kids

We asked children to design their dream holiday. Not just what they wanted to see and do, but how they wanted to feel, where they wanted to eat, and what kind of pace made the experience fun. The result is a seven-day itinerary filled with culture, big adventures, creative play, nature, and moments to slow down.

From waterparks and wildlife to desert discoveries, the itinerary reflects exactly what today's young travellers are looking for. And because it's shaped by the kids themselves, it speaks their language: curious, imaginative and full of excitement. Best of all, every part of it can be experienced right here in Abu Dhabi.

With a Kids Recommended itinerary, we're handing parents a blueprint to their kids' ultimate dream holiday. This summer, Abu Dhabi isn't just about what you can do. It's about setting your own pace. Whether you're up for non-stop adventure or slow, easy days with space to wander, everything is close and accessible.

Parents usually need to have kids choose one or two things on a given trip, but Abu Dhabi is the all-in-one family holiday that almost plans itself. It's everything you want without the "I'm bored" or the "are we nearly there?"... it's a family destination that gives you space to explore, relax, and spend time together, all at your own pace.

Abu Dhabi is Totally Recommended because whatever kind of holiday you're looking for, you'll find it. Watch the experiential film.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

Note to Editors:

*Methodology

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) commissioned independent research, surveying over 7,000 parents and children across multiple markets, including the UK, US, India, China, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The research focused on families with children aged 5-12 and included both parent and child responses. Parents were asked about travel decision-making and family holiday priorities, while children shared their dream holiday experiences through engaging, age-appropriate formats such as images and swiping questions. Robust quality controls were applied throughout to ensure data reliability.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuFN_aYDwAI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676929/DCT_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676930/DCT_Itinerary.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676931/DCT_Abu_Dhabi_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549357/5008210/Experience_Abu_Dhabi_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-new-friends-to-big-adventures-what-kids-really-want-on-their-dream-holidays-302442823.html