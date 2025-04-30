Genuine's Modern Authentication Technology Integrated Into Bo Jackson Auction Items From Final Bo Bikes Bama Charity Event

Genuine, the Silicon-Valley-based startup revolutionizing authentication for sports and entertainment, is partnering with brand ambassador Bo Jackson for his final Bo Bikes Bama. Genuine will provide verifiable proof of auction items used by the legendary athlete during the event.

Bo Jackson leading Bo Bikes Bama 2024; Photo Credit: Wes Frazer



"For the first time, fans have the chance to bid on and win items I've personally used during Bo Bikes Bama - including my personal and customized TREK bicycle, my personal and customized TOUR EDGE golf equipment and more. Integrating Genuine technology will enhance the value of the items by providing proof of authenticity. These are one-of-one items I will be using for the last Bo Bikes Bama." said Bo Jackson.

Genuine continues to innovate to deliver a new standard of proof to an industry that relies on outdated methods to authenticate valuable memorabilia. These pieces will feature the ability for owners to interact with the items to see "life story" pages featuring proof videos, photos and other Bo Bikes Bama content.

To view and bid on these one-of-one items click here: www.bobikesbama.com/online-auction/

"We look forward to joining Bo and his team in continuing to make a great impact on the people of Alabama. We're excited to enhance the value of these special collector items to celebrate the final Bo Bikes Bama," said Chris Savarese, founder of Genuine.

About Genuine

Genuine is a modern authentication platform that brings proof to life. Focused on sports, entertainment, and culture, Genuine is poised to revolutionize the world of collectibles. Rather than depending on eyewitness accounts or "expert" opinions, Genuine uses technology to create verifiable proof, enhance item value and expand the already massive market.

Visit www.isitgenuine.com to learn more.

About Bo Bikes Bama

On May 3, 2025, Bo Jackson and the Bo Bikes Bama team will host the final ride in Auburn, Alabama. Participants can choose between a 20-mile or 60-mile route, both starting and ending at the Neville Arena. The event aims to unite the community and celebrate the legacy of Bo Bikes Bama's contributions to Alabama's resilience and preparedness.

For more information, to donate, or bid in the auction, visit the official Bo Bikes Bama website at www.bobikesbama.com.

SOURCE: Genuine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/genuines-modern-authentication-technology-integrated-into-bo-jack-1021711