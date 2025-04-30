Alerts: Schrödinger Demonstrates Corporate Sustainability Progress in 2024 Report

Guided by its mission to improve human health and quality of life by transforming how therapeutics and materials are discovered, Schrödinger is dedicated to driving measurable impact through its Corporate Sustainability strategy.

Schrödinger's third annual Corporate Sustainability Report details the company's progress on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments and highlights its dedication to its VALUE² strategy, which is grounded in the principle of shared value:

"When we add value to the world, we create value for our company, and when we build value for ourselves, we generate value for the world."

Throughout 2024, Schrödinger made significant strides in its ESG initiatives, including: the achievement of LEED® green building certifications for key facilities; the continued development of innovative solutions in drug discovery and materials science; and the publication of critical policies to enhance transparency and governance.

2024 Report Highlights

Environmental

Schrödinger reported its baseline Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which were externally assured, marking a key milestone toward setting science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative by the end of 2025.

The company's facilities in Framingham, Seoul, and Tokyo earned LEED® green building certifications in 2024, advancing its commitment to occupying more environmentally sustainable spaces.

Schrödinger launched an initiative to develop a computational solution for predicting toxicology risks earlier in the drug discovery process, which aims to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

Through its computational platform, Schrödinger enabled partners to design sustainable catalysts that reduce the energy required for chemical reactions, contributing to a reduced environmental footprint.

Social

Schrödinger launched its first company-wide Volunteer Month, during which every office globally participated in local community service activities.

The company strengthened its focus on education by working directly with teachers through its Educator's Week program, adding computational tools to school curriculums, and supporting STEM education initiatives.

Building on its commitment to employee development, Schrödinger introduced programs aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of its managers and embedding inclusion across its business.

Schrödinger continued to support critical health and innovation initiatives, including funding small molecule, nonhormonal contraceptive research to meet the needs of women and girls worldwide.

Governance

Schrödinger adopted its Global Human Rights Policy, reinforcing its dedication to ethical practices and responsibility.

The company published its first formal Environmental Policy, further detailing its commitments to sustainability and outlining methods for achieving its goals.

In line with its commitment to transparency and integrity, Schrödinger strengthened corporate governance with updated and responsive policies addressing evolving regulations and identified gaps.

Schrödinger's 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals and Software & IT Services standards. Access the report here.

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alerts on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alerts

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alerts

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alerts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/schr%c3%b6dinger-demonstrates-corporate-sustainability-progress-in-2024-report-1021732