GoDaddy: Embracing Lifelong Learning: Meet Natalie Sires

Tell us a little bit about yourself, your career journey, and what led you to your current role.

Born and raised in the Midwest, my husband Max and I relocated to Arizona after the holidays in 2019. I had been offered a role with GoDaddy on the HRIS team and was eager to escape the freezing temperatures after a long winter. I began working in the Gilbert office as a Time and Absence Analyst on the HRIS team until the pandemic was in full swing and transitioned to working from home. Over the next two years, I worked on the Project team to implement Workday time and absence in twelve countries and supported business as usual work within People Operations. In early spring of 2022, Max and I welcomed our wonderful daughter, Nora. The following year, in the spring of 2023, I began managing the HRIS team and delved into the performance and benefits modules within Workday. Over the last two years, our incredible team has collaborated to complete many remarkable projects while enhancing our knowledge both internally and with other teams.

When I am not working, I enjoy spending weekends at the local farmer's market, exploring the Southwest, taking Pilates classes, spending time outdoors with my family and giving lots of love to our foster dog(s)!

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

I am lucky enough to work in an environment that is always evolving. Our HR leadership team is consistently encouraging us to experiment and be bold. Whether it is changing how the system works by adding new functionality, fixing bugs, or completing implementations, I rarely do the same thing from week to week.

I am fortunate to show up every day and work with an incredible team that embodies GoDaddy's values. Their dedication motivates me to excel in my role.

I appreciate being able to take advantage of our Global Wellness Days to reset and recharge. Knowing that I have time to be present with my family allows me the clarity to focus on my work and support my team.

How do you stay updated with the latest trends in HRIS, and how do you incorporate those into your work?

Workday has many great resources for users. We review and implement changes from the product releases twice a year in partnership with various teams and also gather information from Workday Community. My team maintains strong partnerships with all of our internal stakeholders. Through regular meetings and frequent Slack messages, we stay informed about various global changes. One day, it might be a new parental leave plan in the United Kingdom; the next, it is altering our performance cycle based on feedback from our partners.

What advice would you offer to professionals seeking to advance their careers in the field of HRIS?

Stay curious and commit to continuous learning. In my experience with GoDaddy, by the time (I think) I have mastered one process, I am always challenged by a new one. It's important to listen to and collaborate with your teammates, organizational partners, and field experts. By understanding their desires, concerns, and motivations, you can more effectively support them and provide solutions that align with the long-term goals and vision of the organization.

What is your motto or personal mantra?

This might change the next time you ask, but a quote from Salvador Dali has stuck out to me in my personal life and at work - "Have no fear of perfection, you'll never reach it". I work to make sure the "what ifs" never stand in the way of trying or doing something new.

