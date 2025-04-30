Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Meaghan Stovel McKnight, Chief Executive Officer, Make-A-Wish Canada ("Make-A-Wish") and her team, joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate Make-A-Wish's milestone of 40,000 wishes granted in Canada since 1983, and mark the end of World Wish Month.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqtrrMndqkE

April is World Wish Month, and Make-A-Wish® Canada is celebrating 40,000 wishes granted over the past 40 years-2,011 of them in 2024 alone. Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes that are essential to the treatment journey for children with critical illnesses, helping them build the strength they need to fight. As part of Make-A-Wish® International, we are the world's leading wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in Canada and in over 50 countries. Make-A-Wish Canada has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row, and was also named one of the Best Workplaces Led by Women in 2025 and one of the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Giving Back in 2024. Learn more at makeawish.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250301

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange