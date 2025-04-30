Equity Insider: New Discoveries, Rising Prices, and Critical Metals Create Perfect Storm for Gold Explorers

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold prices have surged past a historic $3,400 per ounce as concerns mount over the USA's global economic standing. Billionaire investor John Paulson recently forecasted gold could reach $5,000 per ounce by 2028 , while precious metals analyst Mario Innecco has also outlined a strong case for an extended gold bull market . JP Morgan, meanwhile, maintains its outlook for gold to hit $4,000 by the second quarter of 2026. As momentum builds, investor attention is increasingly shifting toward mining equities, with notable developments coming from RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF), U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) (OTCPK: TORXF), and G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF).

Bullish momentum in the gold sector continues to strengthen, with Morningstar Equity Research noting that elevated gold prices are creating a favorable environment for mining equities. Jefferies has also adopted a more optimistic stance, raising price targets across several gold producers ahead of earnings season. Gold's safe-haven status is once again in focus in 2025 , with both demand and prices climbing steadily.

New Zealand-focused gold exploration company, RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), has recently reported promising new drill results from its Auld Creek project in the historic Reefton Goldfield. Highlights include 9.0 metres at 5.9 g/t gold equivalent (5.2 g/t Au and 0.16% Sb) from hole ACDDH027, and 1.25 metres at 48.3 g/t AuEq (13.3 g/t Au and 8.1% Sb) from hole ACDDH028. The assays, returned from 80 to 100 metres below the current resource envelope, suggest mineralization is strengthening with depth. Early results are reinforcing the company's model of a high-grade, south-plunging ore shoot that remains open for expansion.

The Auld Creek project is just one part of RUA GOLD's broader 2025 exploration campaign across the Reefton district, where the company now controls 95% of the historic goldfield.

RUA Gold is bringing a fresh strategy to one of New Zealand's most historic gold districts, becoming the first modern explorer to apply advanced geological modeling and AI-driven targeting across the Reefton Goldfield. Early results are validating the approach . At Auld Creek, drilling has already delivered intercepts like 12 metres at 12.2 g/t gold equivalent, including 2 metres at 54.8 g/t gold, while surface sampling has uncovered antimony grades exceeding 40%. Four mineralized shoots have been confirmed to date, but only two are included in the current inferred resource of 700,000 tonnes grading 3.1 g/t gold and 1.1% antimony-leaving substantial room for expansion.

Meanwhile, the 2025 drill season is ramping up across the broader district. Active programs are underway at both Murray Creek and the Gallant prospect within the Cumberland camp. Gallant, a high-priority AI-generated target, lies just 3 kilometres from the historic Globe Progress mine, where OceanaGold produced more than 610,000 ounces between 2007 and 2016, following 424,000 ounces mined before 1950. Gallant is now being tested for potential extensions of a 20.7-metre vein grading 62.2 g/t gold-including a 1-metre interval that assayed 1,911 g/t-while at Murray Creek, visible gold has been observed in the majority of drill holes to date.

RUA GOLD's ambitions extend well beyond Reefton. On New Zealand's North Island, the company is advancing its Glamorgan Project , located near OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga (WKP) deposit. Two large gold-arsenic anomalies, spanning over 4 kilometres, have been mapped at Glamorgan, with rock samples returning assays up to 43 g/t gold. Drill targeting is already underway, positioning Glamorgan as a potential next high-impact discovery.

While gold remains the central focus, antimony is emerging as a strategic wildcard . In January 2025, New Zealand officially added antimony to its Critical Minerals List , spotlighting RUA's high-grade gold-antimony intercepts at Auld Creek just as global supply pressures are driving prices past US$50,000 per tonne .

With a technical team credited for over $11 billion in past mining exits and $5.75 million in fresh capital, RUA GOLD is executing a clear plan to unlock overlooked, high-grade potential across one of the Southern Hemisphere's most underexplored gold belts.

Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) recently reported strong new infill drilling results from its Novador Project in Quebec, with highlights including 4.4 g/t gold over 20.0 metres and 14.8 g/t gold over 4.0 metres. The 50,000-metre program is supporting resource conversion efforts for an upcoming pre-feasibility study, targeting near-surface and deeper zones across the Bussiere and Monique deposits.

"Novador's infill drilling program continues to confirm the continuity and grade of near-surface mineralization at the Bussiere deposit, as well as deeper gold zones at Monique," said David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe. "These results are successfully supporting the ongoing resource conversion for the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), which marks a crucial milestone in advancing the Novador project toward development. Probe's primary focus is to continue advancing Novador, positioning it as a leading development project capable of thriving in any gold price environment. We are making great progress in permitting, resource growth, and mine plan optimization, and our confidence in the project's potential continues to strengthen as we see a clear path forward to development."

Earlier this year, U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) released an updated prefeasibility study for its fully permitted CK Gold Project in Wyoming, confirming strong economics with a pre-tax NPV5% of $459 million and a 36% IRR at $2,100/oz gold and $4.10/lb copper. The study outlines average annual production of 111,250 gold equivalent ounces over a 10.2-year mine life, with an all-in sustaining cost of $937 per AuEq ounce.

"We are pleased by the results of the pre-feasibility study update, which builds upon advanced work with our engineering consultant, Samuel Engineering Inc. ("Samuel"), originally contracted in 2022 to fast track toward a FS," said George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. "Given the project's excellent economics, including a 36% IRR with a 1.7-year payback period at a gold price of $2,100 per ounce of gold and $4.10 per pound of copper, we continue with optimization leading to the feasibility study on a permitted project, with the goal of commencing construction as soon as late-2025 or 2026 to support first production of concentrate in 2027 or 2028."

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) (OTCPK: TORXF) reported Q1 2025 production of 59,630 gold equivalent ounces, tracking in line with guidance despite a planned four-week tie-in period for its Media Luna project. Key milestones were achieved during the quarter, including successful commissioning of the Guajes Tunnel conveyor and first production of copper concentrate. With transition risks largely behind them, the company reaffirmed its full-year production guidance of 400,000 to 450,000 gold equivalent ounces.

"A number of significant milestones were achieved during Q1 2025, and we are incredibly proud of these accomplishments," said Jody Kuzenko, President and CEO of Torex. "We forecast a material improvement in production during Q2 followed by a modest uptick in quarterly production during the back half of the year as we return to positive free cash flow."

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) recently delivered a robust feasibility study for its Oko West Gold Project in Guyana, outlining an after-tax NPV5% of $2.2 billion and an IRR of 27% at a $2,500/oz gold price. The project envisions average annual production of 350,000 ounces over 12.3 years at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,123 per ounce. Early works construction is already underway, with a final construction decision targeted for the second half of 2025.

"The Oko West Feasibility Study marks a major milestone in realizing the value of what we consider one of the world's most exciting undeveloped gold projects. It confirms a long-life, high-margin operation with strong economics, supported by a proven resource and solid infrastructure," commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and CEO of G Mining. "With Tocantinzinho nearing nameplate capacity and generating meaningful free cash flow, GMIN is well positioned to advance Oko West using the same experienced team and disciplined execution that delivered our first mine ahead of schedule and on budget. We remain committed to responsible development and look forward to deepening our partnership with the Government of Guyana and local communities as we advance Oko West as our second cornerstone asset."

