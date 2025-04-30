Salesloft Inc.: Enterprise Teams Using Salesloft Saw 3.3x ROI and 12% Higher Close Rates, According to Independent Study

New Forrester study reveals how Salesloft helps revenue organizations close more deals, improve win rates, and scale without adding headcount

ATLANTA, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, today announced findings from a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Salesloft. The study quantifies how enterprise organizations are increasing pipeline, improving deal management, and closing more business, while also driving greater team productivity using the Salesloft platform.

As sales leaders face growing pressure to drive results with leaner teams, tighter buying cycles, and rising complexity, the study offers a data-backed look at how modern revenue teams are adapting. Based on a composite $7 billion global enterprise with a 1,500-person revenue organization, the study modeled outcomes over three years using insights from multiple Salesloft customers.

The study found that organizations using Salesloft:

Improved closed-won rates by 12%





Achieved 50% higher conversion from engagement to opportunity





Realized a 3.3x return on investment





Generated $12.4 million in profit gains tied to better response and conversion rates





Drove a 40% increase in selling activity without expanding headcount





Saved $1.3 million in technology costs through tool consolidation





Increased buyer response rates by 20%





Improved coaching productivity by 32%





Created 2.5x more pipeline and sales opportunities

"Salesloft helped us get $75 million in new business sales pipeline generation, and about $10 million in annual contract value closed," said one customer interviewed for the study.

The study also highlighted the impact of Salesloft Consulting Services. With expert support, organizations accelerated onboarding by 30 percent and adopted best practices faster, helping teams realize value sooner and improve seller performance without stretching internal resources.

"This study reinforces what we hear from customers every day," said Mark Niemiec, Chief Revenue Officer at Salesloft. "Revenue teams win more when the execution is clear, actions are focused, and sellers know exactly where to spend their time. Salesloft brings the structure, insights, and workflows needed to make that happen at scale."

Salesloft's Revenue Orchestration Platform brings together sales engagement, conversation intelligence, deal management, forecasting, and coaching supported by AI-powered workflows that help sellers advance deals, identify risks, and take the next best action at every stage of the revenue cycle.

Salesloft was recently recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Revenue Orchestration Platforms, Q3 2024 , where it earned the highest possible scores in 14 criteria, including coaching, interaction execution, and prospecting workflow.

In the most recent Spring 2025 G2 Grid Reports, Salesloft was recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Sales Engagement for the 17th consecutive quarter. The company was also named to G2's Best Software Companies and Best Sales Software Products lists , and recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Sales Engagement Applications for the second consecutive year. The company was also positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment , reinforcing Salesloft's strength in delivering actionable insights across the full revenue cycle.

To read the full study and explore how enterprise sales teams are using Salesloft to drive consistent, predictable revenue growth, visit salesloft.com/resources/guides/TEI .

About Salesloft

Salesloft powers durable revenue growth for the world's most demanding companies. Salesloft's industry-leading Revenue Orchestration Platform uses purpose-built AI to help market-facing teams prioritize and take action on what matters most, from first touch to upsell and renewal. More than 5,000 customers including Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, and Square gain a performance force multiplier with Salesloft by shifting to a durable revenue engagement model, helping them solve the complexities of modern B2B sales and unlock revenue efficiency.

Media Contact:

Mary Grace Bonner, Communications Manager

marygrace.bonner@salesloft.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441159/Salesloft_FullColor.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enterprise-teams-using-salesloft-saw-3-3x-roi-and-12-higher-close-rates-according-to-independent-study-302442839.html