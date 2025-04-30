Anzeige
WKN: A0YHDT | ISIN: US1746151042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.04.25
17:25 Uhr
54,54 US-Dollar
+0,35
+0,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 14:40 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

MANSFIELD, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights

  • Net income was $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which is 8.5% more than the net income for 2024's comparable period. The increase was driven by the increase in net interest income before the provision for credit losses of $2.0 million offset by the gain on the sale of a division known as Braavo and Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefits received in 2024. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 18.7% compared to 17.4% in the comparable period in 2024, with the increase due to a decrease in earnings on BOLI due to the passing of a former executive in 2024 and a decrease in the benefit of investments in low-income housing partnerships.

  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $23.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $2,044,000, or 9.8%, over the same period a year ago and was primarily due to an increase in investment income and a decrease in interest expense on borrowings.

  • Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 10.00% compared to 9.95% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024. If the net impact of the Braavo transaction is excluded from 2024, the return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024 was 9.69% (non-GAAP). (1)

  • Return on average tangible equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 14.09% compared to 14.55% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024 (non-GAAP). (1)

  • Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 1.00% compared to 0.94% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024.

  • Non-performing assets decreased $1,130,000 since December 31, 2024 and totaled $27,482,000 as of March 31, 2025, which is $11,769,000 higher than the balance as of March 31, 2024. The increase from March 31, 2024 is due to loans acquired as part of the HVB acquisition. The Bank's strategy during 2024 for certain acquired loans was to either improve the credit metrics of the non-performing loans or have the customers refinance the loans with another institution or sell the underlying collateral. The decrease since December reflects two large relationships being placed back on accrual status due to making consistent payments for at least six months. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 1.19%, 1.24% and 0.70% as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. While non-performing assets have increased significantly as of March 31, 2025 when compared to March 31, 2024, specific reserves for these assets have decreased from $1,987,000 to $1,603,000. The specific reserve for March 31, 2024 included $723,000 for loans that were secured by inventory that were charged-off in 2024.

First Quarter of 2025 Compared to the First Quarter of 2024

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income totaled $7,621,000 which compares to net income of $7,024,000 for the comparable period of 2024, an increase of $597,000 or 8.5%. Basic earnings per share of $1.60 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compares to $1.48 for the 2024 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was 10.00% and 9.95%, while annualized return on assets was 1.00% and 0.94%, respectively.

  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $23,002,000 compared to $20,958,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, resulting in an increase of $2,044,000, or 9.8%. Average interest earning assets increased $58.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the HVB acquisition. Average loans increased $49.0 million, while average investment securities increased $15.2 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 3.30% compared to 3.05% for the same period last year. The yield on interest earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.57%, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points to 2.80%.

  • The provision for the first quarter of 2025 of $625,000 was driven by the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds compared to $785,000 for the first quarter of 2024, which was driven by the annual updates for 2024 as well as provision for Braavo-related loans that were not sold.

  • Total non-interest income was $3,427,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $1,544,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers of the decrease were the gain on the sale of assets associated with Braavo and BOLI death benefits received in 2024. Additionally due to the interest rate environment, gains on the sale of loans is lower in 2025 than 2024.

  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $16,428,000 compared to $16,643,000 for the same period last year, which is a decrease of $215,000, or 1.3%. Professional fees decreased due to the legal fees associated with the sale of certain Braavo assets during 2024. ORE expenses increased due to the gain on the sale of an ORE property recorded in 2024.

  • The provision for income taxes increased $278,000 when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to increase in income before provision for income taxes of $875,000 and death benefits received upon the passing of a former employees in 2024 that are not subject to income tax. The effective tax rate was 18.7% and 17.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At March 31, 2025, total assets were $3.02 billion compared to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.92 billion at March 31, 2024. The loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2025 was 97.92% compared to 97.11% as of December 31, 2024 and 97.25% as of March 31, 2024.

  • Available for sale securities of $430.7 million at March 31, 2025 increased $4.8 million from December 31, 2024 and $25.8 million from March 31, 2024. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.29% to 2.85% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. Investment activity for 2025 has focused on replacing securities as they mature.

  • Net loans totaled $2.29 billion at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. In comparison to March 31, 2024, loans have grown $75.5 million due to an increase in outstanding student loans.

  • The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $22,081,000 at March 31, 2025 which is an increase of $382,000 from December 31, 2024 and is due to changes in expected prepayment speeds and economic forecasts. The provision for credit losses on loans was $538,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $29,000 and $185,000, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.95% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.94% as of December 31, 2024.

  • Deposits decreased $17.2 million from December 31, 2024, to $2.36 billion at March 31, 2025. Competitive pressure for deposits remains high. Brokered CD's have decreased $14.6 million since December 31, 2024, accounting for most of the change since year end.

  • Borrowed funds totaled $302.0 million as of March 31, 2025, a $4.3 million increase from December 31, 2024.

  • Stockholders' equity totaled $308.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $299.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $8.6 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), stockholders equity increased $5.3 million and totals $328.5 million (non-GAAP). The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCL, was attributable to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaling $7.6 million, offset by cash dividends for the first quarter totaling $2.3 million. As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCL decreased $3.3 million from December 31, 2024.

Dividend Declared

On March 4, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.495 per share, which was paid on March 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 2.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.485 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2024.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,850 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)

See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(UNAUDITED)




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





As of or For The



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024


Income and Performance Ratios




Net Income

$ 7,621

$ 7,024


Return on average assets (annualized)

1.00 %

0.94 %


Return on average equity (annualized)

10.00 %

9.95 %


Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

14.09 %

14.55 %


Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a)

3.30 %

3.05 %


Earnings per share - basic (b)

$ 1.60

$ 1.48


Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$ 1.60

$ 1.48


Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$ 0.495

$ 0.485


Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

4,750,538

4,748,442


Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

4,751,943

4,748,442










Asset quality




Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 22,081

$ 21,598


Non-performing assets

$ 27,482

$ 15,713


Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans

0.95 %

0.96 %


Non-performing assets to total loans

1.19 %

0.70 %


Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.03 %

0.12 %










Equity




Book value per share (b)

$ 64.78

$ 59.47


Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$ 46.19

$ 40.70


Market Value per share (Last reported trade of month)

$ 58.05

$ 49.20


Common shares outstanding

4,759,672

4,706,993










Other




Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

379.7

394.1


Loan to Deposit Ratio

97.92 %

97.25 %


Trust assets under management

$ 178,007

$ 173,716


Brokerage assets under management

$ 397,204

$ 362,408










Balance Sheet Highlights

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024





Assets

$ 3,016,338

$ 3,025,724

$ 2,921,103

Investment securities

432,438

427,659

406,523

Loans (net of unearned income)

2,315,663

2,313,242

2,239,659

Allowance for credit losses - loans

22,081

21,699

21,598

Deposits

2,364,854

2,382,028

2,302,881

Stockholders' Equity

308,296

299,734

282,674









(a) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release


(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.



CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(UNAUDITED)









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(in thousands except share data)

2025

2024

2024

ASSETS:




Cash and due from banks:




Noninterest-bearing

$ 28,127

$ 30,284

$ 14,047

Interest-bearing

8,659

11,918

15,572

Total cash and cash equivalents

36,786

42,202

29,619





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

3,820

3,820

3,820





Equity securities

1,737

1,747

1,658





Available-for-sale securities

430,701

425,912

404,865





Loans held for sale

6,054

9,607

8,346





Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $22,081 at March 31, 2025;




$21,699 at December 31, 2024 and $21,598 at March 31, 2024)

2,293,582

2,291,543

2,218,061





Premises and equipment

21,627

21,395

21,083

Accrued interest receivable

10,918

10,307

10,596

Goodwill

85,758

85,758

85,758

Bank owned life insurance

50,578

50,341

49,418

Other intangibles

2,707

2,892

3,450

Fair value of derivative instruments - asset

9,120

10,370

14,857

Deferred tax asset

14,436

15,199

17,672

Other assets

48,514

54,631

51,900





TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,016,338

$ 3,025,724

$ 2,921,103





LIABILITIES:




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing

$ 505,826

$ 532,776

$ 523,844

Interest-bearing

1,859,028

1,849,252

1,779,037

Total deposits

2,364,854

2,382,028

2,302,881

Borrowed funds

302,027

297,721

283,565

Accrued interest payable

3,143

4,693

4,123

Fair value of derivative instruments - liability

5,196

5,817

8,698

Other liabilities

32,822

35,731

39,162

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,708,042

2,725,990

2,638,429

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized




3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2025 or 2024

-

-

-

Common stock




$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and




March 31, 2024: issued 5,207,824 at March 31, 2025 and 5,207,577 at December 31, 2024

5,208

5,208

5,161

and 5,160,754 at March 31, 2024

145,010

144,984

143,227

Retained earnings

194,709

189,443

177,693

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,239)

(23,521)

(26,620)

Treasury stock, at cost: 448,152 at March 31, 2025 and 447,965 shares




at December 31, 2024 and 453,763 shares at March 31, 2024

(16,392)

(16,380)

(16,787)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

308,296

299,734

282,674

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,016,338

$ 3,025,724

$ 2,921,103

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended


March 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans

$ 35,556

$ 35,133

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

143

243

Investment securities:



Taxable

2,339

1,624

Nontaxable

547

532

Dividends

429

401

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

39,014

37,933

INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits

12,294

12,321

Borrowed funds

3,718

4,654

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

16,012

16,975

NET INTEREST INCOME

23,002

20,958

Provision for credit losses

625

785

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

22,377

20,173

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges

1,291

1,372

Trust

224

244

Brokerage and insurance

683

665

Gains on loans sold

272

417

Equity security (losses) gains, net

(11)

55

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

346

668

Gain on sale of Braavo division

-

1,102

Other

622

448

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

3,427

4,971

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits

10,289

10,290

Occupancy

1,356

1,324

Furniture and equipment

265

236

Professional fees

517

703

FDIC insurance expense

450

525

Pennsylvania shares tax

319

310

Amortization of intangibles

127

149

Software expenses

432

514

Other real estate owned expenses (recovery)

119

(13)

Other

2,554

2,605

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

16,428

16,643

Income before provision for income taxes

9,376

8,501

Provision for income tax expense

1,755

1,477

NET INCOME

$ 7,621

$ 7,024




PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic

$ 1.60

$ 1.48

Net Income - Diluted

$ 1.60

$ 1.48

Cash Dividends Paid

$ 0.495

$ 0.485




Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,750,538

4,748,442

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

4,751,943

4,748,442

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.






QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION





(UNAUDITED)






(in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended,




March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Interest income

$ 39,014

$ 39,793

$ 38,689

$ 37,902

$ 37,933

Interest expense

16,012

16,920

17,365

16,602

16,975

Net interest income

23,002

22,873

21,324

21,300

20,958

Provision (release) for credit losses

625

-

(200)

2,002

785

Net interest income after provision (release) for credit losses

22,377

22,873

21,524

19,298

20,173

Non-interest income

3,438

3,321

3,596

3,423

4,916

Investment securities (losses) gains, net

(11)

18

159

(87)

55

Non-interest expenses

16,428

16,668

16,029

16,246

16,643

Income before provision for income taxes

9,376

9,544

9,250

6,388

8,501

Provision for income tax expense

1,755

1,561

1,714

1,113

1,477

Net income

$ 7,621

$ 7,983

$ 7,536

$ 5,275

$ 7,024

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$ 1.60

$ 1.68

$ 1.59

$ 1.11

$ 1.48

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$ 1.60

$ 1.68

$ 1.59

$ 1.11

$ 1.48

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

Short-term investments:







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

23,985

114

1.93

29,184

212

2.92

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

3,820

29

3.08

4,054

31

3.08

Investment securities:







Taxable

382,640

2,768

2.89

362,963

2,025

2.23

Tax-exempt (3)

103,015

693

2.69

107,497

674

2.51

Investment securities

485,655

3,461

2.85

470,460

2,699

2.29

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







Residential mortgage loans

352,194

5,099

5.87

359,720

5,059

5.66

Construction loans

163,440

2,922

7.25

189,898

3,491

7.39

Commercial Loans

1,255,129

19,426

6.28

1,236,308

19,519

6.35

Agricultural Loans

356,868

4,726

5.37

344,468

4,405

5.14

Loans to state & political subdivisions

53,731

517

3.90

56,648

550

3.90

Other loans

164,774

2,968

7.31

110,140

2,217

8.10

Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

2,346,136

35,658

6.16

2,297,182

35,241

6.17

Total interest-earning assets

2,859,596

39,262

5.57

2,800,880

38,183

5.48

Cash and due from banks

9,620



9,822



Bank premises and equipment

21,545



21,289



Other assets

175,273



178,841



Total non-interest earning assets

206,438



209,952



Total assets

3,066,034



3,010,832



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







Business Interest Checking

17,640

40

0.94

-

-

-

NOW accounts

739,808

4,054

2.22

799,968

5,223

2.63

Savings accounts

292,981

348

0.48

302,091

387

0.52

Money market accounts

417,907

3,025

2.94

381,042

2,793

2.95

Certificates of deposit

507,944

4,827

3.85

422,420

3,918

3.73

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,976,280

12,294

2.52

1,905,521

12,321

2.60

Other borrowed funds

346,416

3,718

4.35

375,972

4,654

4.98

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,322,696

16,012

2.80

2,281,493

16,975

2.99

Demand deposits

371,893



370,951



Other liabilities

43,493



49,488



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

415,386



420,439



Stockholders' equity

327,952



308,900



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

3,066,034



3,010,832



Net interest income


23,250



21,208


Net interest spread (5)



2.77 %



2.49 %

Net interest income as a percentage







of average interest-earning assets



3.30 %



3.05 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







to interest-bearing liabilities



123 %



123 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using






a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end




of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.



(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets





and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.







CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES


(UNAUDITED)






(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)






(In Thousands)







March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Real estate:






Residential

$ 350,221

$ 351,398

$ 353,254

$ 354,588

$ 357,779

Commercial

1,117,240

1,121,435

1,110,548

1,110,269

1,115,900

Agricultural

329,985

327,722

331,734

327,057

318,413

Construction

168,896

164,326

178,706

180,157

184,506

Consumer

129,943

133,207

143,064

70,542

53,101

Other commercial loans

137,529

131,310

134,285

130,851

129,438

Other agricultural loans

28,488

29,662

24,537

26,247

24,345

State & political subdivision loans

53,361

54,182

54,874

56,005

56,177

Total loans

2,315,663

2,313,242

2,331,002

2,255,716

2,239,659

Less: allowance for credit losses - loans

22,081

21,699

21,695

22,797

21,598

Net loans

$ 2,293,582

$ 2,291,543

$ 2,309,307

$ 2,232,919

$ 2,218,061







Past due and non-performing assets












Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$ 9,632

$ 8,015

$ 7,423

$ 20,652

$ 6,311







Non-accrual loans

$ 23,545

$ 25,701

$ 20,858

$ 14,949

$ 14,693

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

1,393

276

701

285

820

Non-performing loans

$ 24,938

$ 25,977

$ 21,559

$ 15,234

$ 15,513

Other real estate owned

2,544

2,635

2,486

2,690

200

Total Non-performing assets

$ 27,482

$ 28,612

$ 24,045

$ 17,924

$ 15,713




















Three Months Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In Thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Balance, beginning of period

$ 21,699

$ 21,695

$ 22,797

$ 21,598

$ 21,153

Charge-offs

(185)

(105)

(1,212)

(682)

(674)

Recoveries

29

19

10

7

7

Net charge-offs

(156)

(86)

(1,202)

(675)

(667)

Provision for credit losses - loans

538

90

100

1,874

1,112

Balance, end of period

$ 22,081

$ 21,699

$ 21,695

$ 22,797

$ 21,598

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of


March 31


2025

2024

Tangible Equity



Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 308,296

$ 282,674

Intangible Assets

(88,465)

(89,208)

Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

219,831

193,466

Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2024 stock Dividend

4,759,672

4,753,582

Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$ 46.19

$ 40.70





As of


March 31


2025

2024

Tangible Equity per share



Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$ 64.78

$ 59.47

Adjustment for intangible assets

(18.59)

(18.77)

Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$ 46.19

$ 40.70








For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025

2024

Return on Average Assets Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 3,042,963

$ 2,984,407

Average AOCL

(23,071)

(26,416)

Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

3,066,034

3,010,823

Net Income - GAAP

$ 7,621

$ 7,024

Annualized Return on Average Assets-GAAP

1.00 %

0.94 %

Annualized Return on Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

0.99 %

0.93 %





For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025

2024

Return on Average Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 304,881

$ 282,484

Average AOCL

(23,071)

(26,416)

Average Stockholder's Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

327,952

308,900

Net Income - GAAP

$ 7,621

$ 7,024

Annualized Return on Average Stockholder's Equity-GAAP

10.00 %

9.95 %

Annualized Return on Average Stockholder's Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

9.30 %

9.10 %





For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025

2024

Return on Average Tangible Equity



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 304,881

$ 282,484

Average Intangible Assets

(88,570)

(89,321)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

216,311

193,163

Net Income - GAAP

$ 7,621

$ 7,024

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Non-GAAP

14.09 %

14.55 %





For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025

2024

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale and merger and acquisition costs



Net Income - GAAP

$ 7,621

$ 7,024

After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees

-

(712)

After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale

-

529

Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP

$ 7,621

$ 6,841

Average Assets

3,042,963

2,984,407

Annualized Return on Average assets, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP

1.00 %

0.92 %




Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 304,881

$ 282,484

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP

10.00 %

9.69 %




Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

216,311

193,163

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP

14.09 %

14.17 %





For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025

2024

Earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and merger and acquisition costs



Net Income - GAAP

$ 7,621

$ 7,024

After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees

-

(712)

After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale

-

529

Net income excluding one time items - Non-GAAP

$ 7,621

$ 6,841

Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,750,538

4,748,442

Basic and Diluted earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP

$ 1.60

$ 1.44








For the Three Months Ended


March 31,

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2025

2024

Total interest income

$ 39,014

$ 37,933

Total interest expense

16,012

16,975

Net interest income

23,002

20,958

Tax equivalent adjustment

248

250

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP

$ 23,250

$ 21,208

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
