Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Highlights
- Net income was $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which is 8.5% more than the net income for 2024's comparable period. The increase was driven by the increase in net interest income before the provision for credit losses of $2.0 million offset by the gain on the sale of a division known as Braavo and Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefits received in 2024. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 18.7% compared to 17.4% in the comparable period in 2024, with the increase due to a decrease in earnings on BOLI due to the passing of a former executive in 2024 and a decrease in the benefit of investments in low-income housing partnerships.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $23.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $2,044,000, or 9.8%, over the same period a year ago and was primarily due to an increase in investment income and a decrease in interest expense on borrowings.
- Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 10.00% compared to 9.95% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024. If the net impact of the Braavo transaction is excluded from 2024, the return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024 was 9.69% (non-GAAP). (1)
- Return on average tangible equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 14.09% compared to 14.55% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024 (non-GAAP). (1)
- Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 1.00% compared to 0.94% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024.
- Non-performing assets decreased $1,130,000 since December 31, 2024 and totaled $27,482,000 as of March 31, 2025, which is $11,769,000 higher than the balance as of March 31, 2024. The increase from March 31, 2024 is due to loans acquired as part of the HVB acquisition. The Bank's strategy during 2024 for certain acquired loans was to either improve the credit metrics of the non-performing loans or have the customers refinance the loans with another institution or sell the underlying collateral. The decrease since December reflects two large relationships being placed back on accrual status due to making consistent payments for at least six months. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 1.19%, 1.24% and 0.70% as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. While non-performing assets have increased significantly as of March 31, 2025 when compared to March 31, 2024, specific reserves for these assets have decreased from $1,987,000 to $1,603,000. The specific reserve for March 31, 2024 included $723,000 for loans that were secured by inventory that were charged-off in 2024.
First Quarter of 2025 Compared to the First Quarter of 2024
- For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income totaled $7,621,000 which compares to net income of $7,024,000 for the comparable period of 2024, an increase of $597,000 or 8.5%. Basic earnings per share of $1.60 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compares to $1.48 for the 2024 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was 10.00% and 9.95%, while annualized return on assets was 1.00% and 0.94%, respectively.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $23,002,000 compared to $20,958,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, resulting in an increase of $2,044,000, or 9.8%. Average interest earning assets increased $58.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the HVB acquisition. Average loans increased $49.0 million, while average investment securities increased $15.2 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 3.30% compared to 3.05% for the same period last year. The yield on interest earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.57%, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points to 2.80%.
- The provision for the first quarter of 2025 of $625,000 was driven by the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds compared to $785,000 for the first quarter of 2024, which was driven by the annual updates for 2024 as well as provision for Braavo-related loans that were not sold.
- Total non-interest income was $3,427,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $1,544,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers of the decrease were the gain on the sale of assets associated with Braavo and BOLI death benefits received in 2024. Additionally due to the interest rate environment, gains on the sale of loans is lower in 2025 than 2024.
- Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $16,428,000 compared to $16,643,000 for the same period last year, which is a decrease of $215,000, or 1.3%. Professional fees decreased due to the legal fees associated with the sale of certain Braavo assets during 2024. ORE expenses increased due to the gain on the sale of an ORE property recorded in 2024.
- The provision for income taxes increased $278,000 when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to increase in income before provision for income taxes of $875,000 and death benefits received upon the passing of a former employees in 2024 that are not subject to income tax. The effective tax rate was 18.7% and 17.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Other Information:
- At March 31, 2025, total assets were $3.02 billion compared to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.92 billion at March 31, 2024. The loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2025 was 97.92% compared to 97.11% as of December 31, 2024 and 97.25% as of March 31, 2024.
- Available for sale securities of $430.7 million at March 31, 2025 increased $4.8 million from December 31, 2024 and $25.8 million from March 31, 2024. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.29% to 2.85% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. Investment activity for 2025 has focused on replacing securities as they mature.
- Net loans totaled $2.29 billion at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. In comparison to March 31, 2024, loans have grown $75.5 million due to an increase in outstanding student loans.
- The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $22,081,000 at March 31, 2025 which is an increase of $382,000 from December 31, 2024 and is due to changes in expected prepayment speeds and economic forecasts. The provision for credit losses on loans was $538,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $29,000 and $185,000, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.95% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.94% as of December 31, 2024.
- Deposits decreased $17.2 million from December 31, 2024, to $2.36 billion at March 31, 2025. Competitive pressure for deposits remains high. Brokered CD's have decreased $14.6 million since December 31, 2024, accounting for most of the change since year end.
- Borrowed funds totaled $302.0 million as of March 31, 2025, a $4.3 million increase from December 31, 2024.
- Stockholders' equity totaled $308.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $299.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $8.6 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), stockholders equity increased $5.3 million and totals $328.5 million (non-GAAP). The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCL, was attributable to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaling $7.6 million, offset by cash dividends for the first quarter totaling $2.3 million. As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCL decreased $3.3 million from December 31, 2024.
Dividend Declared
On March 4, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.495 per share, which was paid on March 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 2.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.485 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2024.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,850 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Income and Performance Ratios
Net Income
$ 7,621
$ 7,024
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.00 %
0.94 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
10.00 %
9.95 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)
14.09 %
14.55 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a)
3.30 %
3.05 %
Earnings per share - basic (b)
$ 1.60
$ 1.48
Earnings per share - diluted (b)
$ 1.60
$ 1.48
Cash dividends paid per share (b)
$ 0.495
$ 0.485
Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)
4,750,538
4,748,442
Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)
4,751,943
4,748,442
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 22,081
$ 21,598
Non-performing assets
$ 27,482
$ 15,713
Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans
0.95 %
0.96 %
Non-performing assets to total loans
1.19 %
0.70 %
Annualized net charge-offs to total loans
0.03 %
0.12 %
Equity
Book value per share (b)
$ 64.78
$ 59.47
Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)
$ 46.19
$ 40.70
Market Value per share (Last reported trade of month)
$ 58.05
$ 49.20
Common shares outstanding
4,759,672
4,706,993
Other
Average Full Time Equivalent Employees
379.7
394.1
Loan to Deposit Ratio
97.92 %
97.25 %
Trust assets under management
$ 178,007
$ 173,716
Brokerage assets under management
$ 397,204
$ 362,408
Balance Sheet Highlights
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Assets
$ 3,016,338
$ 3,025,724
$ 2,921,103
Investment securities
432,438
427,659
406,523
Loans (net of unearned income)
2,315,663
2,313,242
2,239,659
Allowance for credit losses - loans
22,081
21,699
21,598
Deposits
2,364,854
2,382,028
2,302,881
Stockholders' Equity
308,296
299,734
282,674
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands except share data)
2025
2024
2024
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 28,127
$ 30,284
$ 14,047
Interest-bearing
8,659
11,918
15,572
Total cash and cash equivalents
36,786
42,202
29,619
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks
3,820
3,820
3,820
Equity securities
1,737
1,747
1,658
Available-for-sale securities
430,701
425,912
404,865
Loans held for sale
6,054
9,607
8,346
Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $22,081 at March 31, 2025;
$21,699 at December 31, 2024 and $21,598 at March 31, 2024)
2,293,582
2,291,543
2,218,061
Premises and equipment
21,627
21,395
21,083
Accrued interest receivable
10,918
10,307
10,596
Goodwill
85,758
85,758
85,758
Bank owned life insurance
50,578
50,341
49,418
Other intangibles
2,707
2,892
3,450
Fair value of derivative instruments - asset
9,120
10,370
14,857
Deferred tax asset
14,436
15,199
17,672
Other assets
48,514
54,631
51,900
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 3,016,338
$ 3,025,724
$ 2,921,103
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 505,826
$ 532,776
$ 523,844
Interest-bearing
1,859,028
1,849,252
1,779,037
Total deposits
2,364,854
2,382,028
2,302,881
Borrowed funds
302,027
297,721
283,565
Accrued interest payable
3,143
4,693
4,123
Fair value of derivative instruments - liability
5,196
5,817
8,698
Other liabilities
32,822
35,731
39,162
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,708,042
2,725,990
2,638,429
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized
3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2025 or 2024
-
-
-
Common stock
$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and
March 31, 2024: issued 5,207,824 at March 31, 2025 and 5,207,577 at December 31, 2024
5,208
5,208
5,161
and 5,160,754 at March 31, 2024
145,010
144,984
143,227
Retained earnings
194,709
189,443
177,693
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,239)
(23,521)
(26,620)
Treasury stock, at cost: 448,152 at March 31, 2025 and 447,965 shares
at December 31, 2024 and 453,763 shares at March 31, 2024
(16,392)
(16,380)
(16,787)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
308,296
299,734
282,674
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 3,016,338
$ 3,025,724
$ 2,921,103
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 35,556
$ 35,133
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
143
243
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,339
1,624
Nontaxable
547
532
Dividends
429
401
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
39,014
37,933
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
12,294
12,321
Borrowed funds
3,718
4,654
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
16,012
16,975
NET INTEREST INCOME
23,002
20,958
Provision for credit losses
625
785
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
22,377
20,173
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,291
1,372
Trust
224
244
Brokerage and insurance
683
665
Gains on loans sold
272
417
Equity security (losses) gains, net
(11)
55
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
346
668
Gain on sale of Braavo division
-
1,102
Other
622
448
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
3,427
4,971
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,289
10,290
Occupancy
1,356
1,324
Furniture and equipment
265
236
Professional fees
517
703
FDIC insurance expense
450
525
Pennsylvania shares tax
319
310
Amortization of intangibles
127
149
Software expenses
432
514
Other real estate owned expenses (recovery)
119
(13)
Other
2,554
2,605
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
16,428
16,643
Income before provision for income taxes
9,376
8,501
Provision for income tax expense
1,755
1,477
NET INCOME
$ 7,621
$ 7,024
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$ 1.60
$ 1.48
Net Income - Diluted
$ 1.60
$ 1.48
Cash Dividends Paid
$ 0.495
$ 0.485
Number of shares used in computation - basic
4,750,538
4,748,442
Number of shares used in computation - diluted
4,751,943
4,748,442
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$ 39,014
$ 39,793
$ 38,689
$ 37,902
$ 37,933
Interest expense
16,012
16,920
17,365
16,602
16,975
Net interest income
23,002
22,873
21,324
21,300
20,958
Provision (release) for credit losses
625
-
(200)
2,002
785
Net interest income after provision (release) for credit losses
22,377
22,873
21,524
19,298
20,173
Non-interest income
3,438
3,321
3,596
3,423
4,916
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(11)
18
159
(87)
55
Non-interest expenses
16,428
16,668
16,029
16,246
16,643
Income before provision for income taxes
9,376
9,544
9,250
6,388
8,501
Provision for income tax expense
1,755
1,561
1,714
1,113
1,477
Net income
$ 7,621
$ 7,983
$ 7,536
$ 5,275
$ 7,024
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$ 1.60
$ 1.68
$ 1.59
$ 1.11
$ 1.48
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$ 1.60
$ 1.68
$ 1.59
$ 1.11
$ 1.48
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
Short-term investments:
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
23,985
114
1.93
29,184
212
2.92
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
3,820
29
3.08
4,054
31
3.08
Investment securities:
Taxable
382,640
2,768
2.89
362,963
2,025
2.23
Tax-exempt (3)
103,015
693
2.69
107,497
674
2.51
Investment securities
485,655
3,461
2.85
470,460
2,699
2.29
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
352,194
5,099
5.87
359,720
5,059
5.66
Construction loans
163,440
2,922
7.25
189,898
3,491
7.39
Commercial Loans
1,255,129
19,426
6.28
1,236,308
19,519
6.35
Agricultural Loans
356,868
4,726
5.37
344,468
4,405
5.14
Loans to state & political subdivisions
53,731
517
3.90
56,648
550
3.90
Other loans
164,774
2,968
7.31
110,140
2,217
8.10
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
2,346,136
35,658
6.16
2,297,182
35,241
6.17
Total interest-earning assets
2,859,596
39,262
5.57
2,800,880
38,183
5.48
Cash and due from banks
9,620
9,822
Bank premises and equipment
21,545
21,289
Other assets
175,273
178,841
Total non-interest earning assets
206,438
209,952
Total assets
3,066,034
3,010,832
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Business Interest Checking
17,640
40
0.94
-
-
-
NOW accounts
739,808
4,054
2.22
799,968
5,223
2.63
Savings accounts
292,981
348
0.48
302,091
387
0.52
Money market accounts
417,907
3,025
2.94
381,042
2,793
2.95
Certificates of deposit
507,944
4,827
3.85
422,420
3,918
3.73
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,976,280
12,294
2.52
1,905,521
12,321
2.60
Other borrowed funds
346,416
3,718
4.35
375,972
4,654
4.98
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,322,696
16,012
2.80
2,281,493
16,975
2.99
Demand deposits
371,893
370,951
Other liabilities
43,493
49,488
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
415,386
420,439
Stockholders' equity
327,952
308,900
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
3,066,034
3,010,832
Net interest income
23,250
21,208
Net interest spread (5)
2.77 %
2.49 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.30 %
3.05 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
123 %
123 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(UNAUDITED)
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Real estate:
Residential
$ 350,221
$ 351,398
$ 353,254
$ 354,588
$ 357,779
Commercial
1,117,240
1,121,435
1,110,548
1,110,269
1,115,900
Agricultural
329,985
327,722
331,734
327,057
318,413
Construction
168,896
164,326
178,706
180,157
184,506
Consumer
129,943
133,207
143,064
70,542
53,101
Other commercial loans
137,529
131,310
134,285
130,851
129,438
Other agricultural loans
28,488
29,662
24,537
26,247
24,345
State & political subdivision loans
53,361
54,182
54,874
56,005
56,177
Total loans
2,315,663
2,313,242
2,331,002
2,255,716
2,239,659
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
22,081
21,699
21,695
22,797
21,598
Net loans
$ 2,293,582
$ 2,291,543
$ 2,309,307
$ 2,232,919
$ 2,218,061
Past due and non-performing assets
Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing
$ 9,632
$ 8,015
$ 7,423
$ 20,652
$ 6,311
Non-accrual loans
$ 23,545
$ 25,701
$ 20,858
$ 14,949
$ 14,693
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing
1,393
276
701
285
820
Non-performing loans
$ 24,938
$ 25,977
$ 21,559
$ 15,234
$ 15,513
Other real estate owned
2,544
2,635
2,486
2,690
200
Total Non-performing assets
$ 27,482
$ 28,612
$ 24,045
$ 17,924
$ 15,713
Three Months Ended
Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In Thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Balance, beginning of period
$ 21,699
$ 21,695
$ 22,797
$ 21,598
$ 21,153
Charge-offs
(185)
(105)
(1,212)
(682)
(674)
Recoveries
29
19
10
7
7
Net charge-offs
(156)
(86)
(1,202)
(675)
(667)
Provision for credit losses - loans
538
90
100
1,874
1,112
Balance, end of period
$ 22,081
$ 21,699
$ 21,695
$ 22,797
$ 21,598
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
March 31
2025
2024
Tangible Equity
Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 308,296
$ 282,674
Intangible Assets
(88,465)
(89,208)
Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
219,831
193,466
Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2024 stock Dividend
4,759,672
4,753,582
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 46.19
$ 40.70
As of
March 31
2025
2024
Tangible Equity per share
Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP
$ 64.78
$ 59.47
Adjustment for intangible assets
(18.59)
(18.77)
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 46.19
$ 40.70
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Return on Average Assets Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 3,042,963
$ 2,984,407
Average AOCL
(23,071)
(26,416)
Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
3,066,034
3,010,823
Net Income - GAAP
$ 7,621
$ 7,024
Annualized Return on Average Assets-GAAP
1.00 %
0.94 %
Annualized Return on Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
0.99 %
0.93 %
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Return on Average Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 304,881
$ 282,484
Average AOCL
(23,071)
(26,416)
Average Stockholder's Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
327,952
308,900
Net Income - GAAP
$ 7,621
$ 7,024
Annualized Return on Average Stockholder's Equity-GAAP
10.00 %
9.95 %
Annualized Return on Average Stockholder's Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
9.30 %
9.10 %
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 304,881
$ 282,484
Average Intangible Assets
(88,570)
(89,321)
Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
216,311
193,163
Net Income - GAAP
$ 7,621
$ 7,024
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Non-GAAP
14.09 %
14.55 %
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale and merger and acquisition costs
Net Income - GAAP
$ 7,621
$ 7,024
After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees
-
(712)
After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale
-
529
Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP
$ 7,621
$ 6,841
Average Assets
3,042,963
2,984,407
Annualized Return on Average assets, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP
1.00 %
0.92 %
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 304,881
$ 282,484
Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP
10.00 %
9.69 %
Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
216,311
193,163
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP
14.09 %
14.17 %
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and merger and acquisition costs
Net Income - GAAP
$ 7,621
$ 7,024
After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees
-
(712)
After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale
-
529
Net income excluding one time items - Non-GAAP
$ 7,621
$ 6,841
Number of shares used in computation - basic
4,750,538
4,748,442
Basic and Diluted earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP
$ 1.60
$ 1.44
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis
2025
2024
Total interest income
$ 39,014
$ 37,933
Total interest expense
16,012
16,975
Net interest income
23,002
20,958
Tax equivalent adjustment
248
250
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP
$ 23,250
$ 21,208
