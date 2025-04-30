Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights

Net income was $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which is 8.5% more than the net income for 2024's comparable period. The increase was driven by the increase in net interest income before the provision for credit losses of $2.0 million offset by the gain on the sale of a division known as Braavo and Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefits received in 2024. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 18.7% compared to 17.4% in the comparable period in 2024, with the increase due to a decrease in earnings on BOLI due to the passing of a former executive in 2024 and a decrease in the benefit of investments in low-income housing partnerships.





Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $23.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $2,044,000, or 9.8%, over the same period a year ago and was primarily due to an increase in investment income and a decrease in interest expense on borrowings.





Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 10.00% compared to 9.95% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024. If the net impact of the Braavo transaction is excluded from 2024, the return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024 was 9.69% (non-GAAP). (1)





Return on average tangible equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 14.09% compared to 14.55% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024 (non-GAAP). (1)





Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2025 was 1.00% compared to 0.94% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2024.





Non-performing assets decreased $1,130,000 since December 31, 2024 and totaled $27,482,000 as of March 31, 2025, which is $11,769,000 higher than the balance as of March 31, 2024. The increase from March 31, 2024 is due to loans acquired as part of the HVB acquisition. The Bank's strategy during 2024 for certain acquired loans was to either improve the credit metrics of the non-performing loans or have the customers refinance the loans with another institution or sell the underlying collateral. The decrease since December reflects two large relationships being placed back on accrual status due to making consistent payments for at least six months. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 1.19%, 1.24% and 0.70% as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. While non-performing assets have increased significantly as of March 31, 2025 when compared to March 31, 2024, specific reserves for these assets have decreased from $1,987,000 to $1,603,000. The specific reserve for March 31, 2024 included $723,000 for loans that were secured by inventory that were charged-off in 2024.

First Quarter of 2025 Compared to the First Quarter of 2024

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income totaled $7,621,000 which compares to net income of $7,024,000 for the comparable period of 2024, an increase of $597,000 or 8.5%. Basic earnings per share of $1.60 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compares to $1.48 for the 2024 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was 10.00% and 9.95%, while annualized return on assets was 1.00% and 0.94%, respectively.





Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $23,002,000 compared to $20,958,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, resulting in an increase of $2,044,000, or 9.8%. Average interest earning assets increased $58.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the HVB acquisition. Average loans increased $49.0 million, while average investment securities increased $15.2 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 3.30% compared to 3.05% for the same period last year. The yield on interest earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.57%, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points to 2.80%.





The provision for the first quarter of 2025 of $625,000 was driven by the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds compared to $785,000 for the first quarter of 2024, which was driven by the annual updates for 2024 as well as provision for Braavo-related loans that were not sold.





Total non-interest income was $3,427,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $1,544,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers of the decrease were the gain on the sale of assets associated with Braavo and BOLI death benefits received in 2024. Additionally due to the interest rate environment, gains on the sale of loans is lower in 2025 than 2024.





Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $16,428,000 compared to $16,643,000 for the same period last year, which is a decrease of $215,000, or 1.3%. Professional fees decreased due to the legal fees associated with the sale of certain Braavo assets during 2024. ORE expenses increased due to the gain on the sale of an ORE property recorded in 2024.





The provision for income taxes increased $278,000 when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to increase in income before provision for income taxes of $875,000 and death benefits received upon the passing of a former employees in 2024 that are not subject to income tax. The effective tax rate was 18.7% and 17.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At March 31, 2025, total assets were $3.02 billion compared to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.92 billion at March 31, 2024. The loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2025 was 97.92% compared to 97.11% as of December 31, 2024 and 97.25% as of March 31, 2024.





Available for sale securities of $430.7 million at March 31, 2025 increased $4.8 million from December 31, 2024 and $25.8 million from March 31, 2024. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.29% to 2.85% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. Investment activity for 2025 has focused on replacing securities as they mature.





Net loans totaled $2.29 billion at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. In comparison to March 31, 2024, loans have grown $75.5 million due to an increase in outstanding student loans.





The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $22,081,000 at March 31, 2025 which is an increase of $382,000 from December 31, 2024 and is due to changes in expected prepayment speeds and economic forecasts. The provision for credit losses on loans was $538,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $29,000 and $185,000, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.95% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.94% as of December 31, 2024.





Deposits decreased $17.2 million from December 31, 2024, to $2.36 billion at March 31, 2025. Competitive pressure for deposits remains high. Brokered CD's have decreased $14.6 million since December 31, 2024, accounting for most of the change since year end.





Borrowed funds totaled $302.0 million as of March 31, 2025, a $4.3 million increase from December 31, 2024.





Stockholders' equity totaled $308.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $299.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $8.6 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), stockholders equity increased $5.3 million and totals $328.5 million (non-GAAP). The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCL, was attributable to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaling $7.6 million, offset by cash dividends for the first quarter totaling $2.3 million. As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCL decreased $3.3 million from December 31, 2024.

Dividend Declared

On March 4, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.495 per share, which was paid on March 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 2.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.485 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2024.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of or For The



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025 2024

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income $ 7,621 $ 7,024

Return on average assets (annualized) 1.00 % 0.94 %

Return on average equity (annualized) 10.00 % 9.95 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a) 14.09 % 14.55 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a) 3.30 % 3.05 %

Earnings per share - basic (b) $ 1.60 $ 1.48

Earnings per share - diluted (b) $ 1.60 $ 1.48

Cash dividends paid per share (b) $ 0.495 $ 0.485

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b) 4,750,538 4,748,442

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b) 4,751,943 4,748,442

















Asset quality





Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 22,081 $ 21,598

Non-performing assets $ 27,482 $ 15,713

Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 0.95 % 0.96 %

Non-performing assets to total loans 1.19 % 0.70 %

Annualized net charge-offs to total loans 0.03 % 0.12 %

















Equity





Book value per share (b) $ 64.78 $ 59.47

Tangible Book value per share (a) (b) $ 46.19 $ 40.70

Market Value per share (Last reported trade of month) $ 58.05 $ 49.20

Common shares outstanding 4,759,672 4,706,993

















Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 379.7 394.1

Loan to Deposit Ratio 97.92 % 97.25 %

Trust assets under management $ 178,007 $ 173,716

Brokerage assets under management $ 397,204 $ 362,408

















Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, March 31,

2025 2024 2024







Assets $ 3,016,338 $ 3,025,724 $ 2,921,103 Investment securities 432,438 427,659 406,523 Loans (net of unearned income) 2,315,663 2,313,242 2,239,659 Allowance for credit losses - loans 22,081 21,699 21,598 Deposits 2,364,854 2,382,028 2,302,881 Stockholders' Equity 308,296 299,734 282,674















(a) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





(UNAUDITED)















March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands except share data) 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 28,127 $ 30,284 $ 14,047 Interest-bearing 8,659 11,918 15,572 Total cash and cash equivalents 36,786 42,202 29,619







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 3,820 3,820 3,820







Equity securities 1,737 1,747 1,658







Available-for-sale securities 430,701 425,912 404,865







Loans held for sale 6,054 9,607 8,346







Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $22,081 at March 31, 2025;





$21,699 at December 31, 2024 and $21,598 at March 31, 2024) 2,293,582 2,291,543 2,218,061







Premises and equipment 21,627 21,395 21,083 Accrued interest receivable 10,918 10,307 10,596 Goodwill 85,758 85,758 85,758 Bank owned life insurance 50,578 50,341 49,418 Other intangibles 2,707 2,892 3,450 Fair value of derivative instruments - asset 9,120 10,370 14,857 Deferred tax asset 14,436 15,199 17,672 Other assets 48,514 54,631 51,900







TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,016,338 $ 3,025,724 $ 2,921,103







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 505,826 $ 532,776 $ 523,844 Interest-bearing 1,859,028 1,849,252 1,779,037 Total deposits 2,364,854 2,382,028 2,302,881 Borrowed funds 302,027 297,721 283,565 Accrued interest payable 3,143 4,693 4,123 Fair value of derivative instruments - liability 5,196 5,817 8,698 Other liabilities 32,822 35,731 39,162 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,708,042 2,725,990 2,638,429 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2025 or 2024 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and





March 31, 2024: issued 5,207,824 at March 31, 2025 and 5,207,577 at December 31, 2024 5,208 5,208 5,161 and 5,160,754 at March 31, 2024 145,010 144,984 143,227 Retained earnings 194,709 189,443 177,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,239) (23,521) (26,620) Treasury stock, at cost: 448,152 at March 31, 2025 and 447,965 shares





at December 31, 2024 and 453,763 shares at March 31, 2024 (16,392) (16,380) (16,787) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 308,296 299,734 282,674 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,016,338 $ 3,025,724 $ 2,921,103

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans $ 35,556 $ 35,133 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 143 243 Investment securities:



Taxable 2,339 1,624 Nontaxable 547 532 Dividends 429 401 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 39,014 37,933 INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits 12,294 12,321 Borrowed funds 3,718 4,654 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 16,012 16,975 NET INTEREST INCOME 23,002 20,958 Provision for credit losses 625 785 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 22,377 20,173 NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges 1,291 1,372 Trust 224 244 Brokerage and insurance 683 665 Gains on loans sold 272 417 Equity security (losses) gains, net (11) 55 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 346 668 Gain on sale of Braavo division - 1,102 Other 622 448 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,427 4,971 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits 10,289 10,290 Occupancy 1,356 1,324 Furniture and equipment 265 236 Professional fees 517 703 FDIC insurance expense 450 525 Pennsylvania shares tax 319 310 Amortization of intangibles 127 149 Software expenses 432 514 Other real estate owned expenses (recovery) 119 (13) Other 2,554 2,605 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 16,428 16,643 Income before provision for income taxes 9,376 8,501 Provision for income tax expense 1,755 1,477 NET INCOME $ 7,621 $ 7,024





PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic $ 1.60 $ 1.48 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.60 $ 1.48 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.495 $ 0.485





Number of shares used in computation - basic 4,750,538 4,748,442 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 4,751,943 4,748,442

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.









QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







(UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended,





March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31,

2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest income $ 39,014 $ 39,793 $ 38,689 $ 37,902 $ 37,933 Interest expense 16,012 16,920 17,365 16,602 16,975 Net interest income 23,002 22,873 21,324 21,300 20,958 Provision (release) for credit losses 625 - (200) 2,002 785 Net interest income after provision (release) for credit losses 22,377 22,873 21,524 19,298 20,173 Non-interest income 3,438 3,321 3,596 3,423 4,916 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (11) 18 159 (87) 55 Non-interest expenses 16,428 16,668 16,029 16,246 16,643 Income before provision for income taxes 9,376 9,544 9,250 6,388 8,501 Provision for income tax expense 1,755 1,561 1,714 1,113 1,477 Net income $ 7,621 $ 7,983 $ 7,536 $ 5,275 $ 7,024 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.60 $ 1.68 $ 1.59 $ 1.11 $ 1.48 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.60 $ 1.68 $ 1.59 $ 1.11 $ 1.48

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 2024

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % Short-term investments:











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 23,985 114 1.93 29,184 212 2.92 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 3,820 29 3.08 4,054 31 3.08 Investment securities:











Taxable 382,640 2,768 2.89 362,963 2,025 2.23 Tax-exempt (3) 103,015 693 2.69 107,497 674 2.51 Investment securities 485,655 3,461 2.85 470,460 2,699 2.29 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 352,194 5,099 5.87 359,720 5,059 5.66 Construction loans 163,440 2,922 7.25 189,898 3,491 7.39 Commercial Loans 1,255,129 19,426 6.28 1,236,308 19,519 6.35 Agricultural Loans 356,868 4,726 5.37 344,468 4,405 5.14 Loans to state & political subdivisions 53,731 517 3.90 56,648 550 3.90 Other loans 164,774 2,968 7.31 110,140 2,217 8.10 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 2,346,136 35,658 6.16 2,297,182 35,241 6.17 Total interest-earning assets 2,859,596 39,262 5.57 2,800,880 38,183 5.48 Cash and due from banks 9,620



9,822



Bank premises and equipment 21,545



21,289



Other assets 175,273



178,841



Total non-interest earning assets 206,438



209,952



Total assets 3,066,034



3,010,832



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Business Interest Checking 17,640 40 0.94 - - - NOW accounts 739,808 4,054 2.22 799,968 5,223 2.63 Savings accounts 292,981 348 0.48 302,091 387 0.52 Money market accounts 417,907 3,025 2.94 381,042 2,793 2.95 Certificates of deposit 507,944 4,827 3.85 422,420 3,918 3.73 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,976,280 12,294 2.52 1,905,521 12,321 2.60 Other borrowed funds 346,416 3,718 4.35 375,972 4,654 4.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,322,696 16,012 2.80 2,281,493 16,975 2.99 Demand deposits 371,893



370,951



Other liabilities 43,493



49,488



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 415,386



420,439



Stockholders' equity 327,952



308,900



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 3,066,034



3,010,832



Net interest income

23,250



21,208

Net interest spread (5)



2.77 %



2.49 % Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.30 %



3.05 % Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



123 %



123 %













(1) Averages are based on daily averages.











(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.











(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using









a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end





of the press release





(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.



(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets







and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.













CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)









(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)









(In Thousands)











March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Real estate:









Residential $ 350,221 $ 351,398 $ 353,254 $ 354,588 $ 357,779 Commercial 1,117,240 1,121,435 1,110,548 1,110,269 1,115,900 Agricultural 329,985 327,722 331,734 327,057 318,413 Construction 168,896 164,326 178,706 180,157 184,506 Consumer 129,943 133,207 143,064 70,542 53,101 Other commercial loans 137,529 131,310 134,285 130,851 129,438 Other agricultural loans 28,488 29,662 24,537 26,247 24,345 State & political subdivision loans 53,361 54,182 54,874 56,005 56,177 Total loans 2,315,663 2,313,242 2,331,002 2,255,716 2,239,659 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans 22,081 21,699 21,695 22,797 21,598 Net loans $ 2,293,582 $ 2,291,543 $ 2,309,307 $ 2,232,919 $ 2,218,061











Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 9,632 $ 8,015 $ 7,423 $ 20,652 $ 6,311











Non-accrual loans $ 23,545 $ 25,701 $ 20,858 $ 14,949 $ 14,693 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 1,393 276 701 285 820 Non-performing loans $ 24,938 $ 25,977 $ 21,559 $ 15,234 $ 15,513 Other real estate owned 2,544 2,635 2,486 2,690 200 Total Non-performing assets $ 27,482 $ 28,612 $ 24,045 $ 17,924 $ 15,713





































Three Months Ended Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In Thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Balance, beginning of period $ 21,699 $ 21,695 $ 22,797 $ 21,598 $ 21,153 Charge-offs (185) (105) (1,212) (682) (674) Recoveries 29 19 10 7 7 Net charge-offs (156) (86) (1,202) (675) (667) Provision for credit losses - loans 538 90 100 1,874 1,112 Balance, end of period $ 22,081 $ 21,699 $ 21,695 $ 22,797 $ 21,598

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











As of

March 31

2025 2024 Tangible Equity



Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 308,296 $ 282,674 Intangible Assets (88,465) (89,208) Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 219,831 193,466 Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2024 stock Dividend 4,759,672 4,753,582 Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 46.19 $ 40.70







As of

March 31

2025 2024 Tangible Equity per share



Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP $ 64.78 $ 59.47 Adjustment for intangible assets (18.59) (18.77) Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 46.19 $ 40.70













For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 Return on Average Assets Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 3,042,963 $ 2,984,407 Average AOCL (23,071) (26,416) Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP 3,066,034 3,010,823 Net Income - GAAP $ 7,621 $ 7,024 Annualized Return on Average Assets-GAAP 1.00 % 0.94 % Annualized Return on Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP 0.99 % 0.93 %







For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 Return on Average Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 304,881 $ 282,484 Average AOCL (23,071) (26,416) Average Stockholder's Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP 327,952 308,900 Net Income - GAAP $ 7,621 $ 7,024 Annualized Return on Average Stockholder's Equity-GAAP 10.00 % 9.95 % Annualized Return on Average Stockholder's Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP 9.30 % 9.10 %







For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 Return on Average Tangible Equity



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 304,881 $ 282,484 Average Intangible Assets (88,570) (89,321) Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 216,311 193,163 Net Income - GAAP $ 7,621 $ 7,024 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Non-GAAP 14.09 % 14.55 %







For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale and merger and acquisition costs



Net Income - GAAP $ 7,621 $ 7,024 After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees - (712) After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale - 529 Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP $ 7,621 $ 6,841 Average Assets 3,042,963 2,984,407 Annualized Return on Average assets, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP 1.00 % 0.92 %





Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 304,881 $ 282,484 Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP 10.00 % 9.69 %





Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 216,311 193,163 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP 14.09 % 14.17 %







For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 Earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and merger and acquisition costs



Net Income - GAAP $ 7,621 $ 7,024 After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees - (712) After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale - 529 Net income excluding one time items - Non-GAAP $ 7,621 $ 6,841 Number of shares used in computation - basic 4,750,538 4,748,442 Basic and Diluted earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP $ 1.60 $ 1.44













For the Three Months Ended

March 31, Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis 2025 2024 Total interest income $ 39,014 $ 37,933 Total interest expense 16,012 16,975 Net interest income 23,002 20,958 Tax equivalent adjustment 248 250 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP $ 23,250 $ 21,208

