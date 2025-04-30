PharmAla Biotech: PharmAla Issues Q2 Financial Statements

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla" or the "Company") (CSE: MDMA) (OTC: MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of LaNeo MDMA and novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), is pleased to have publicly filed its financial and operational results for the period ended February 28, 2025. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars. The Company's full set of consolidated audited financial statements for the quarter and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.PharmAla.ca and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

"In Q2, PharmAla accelerated our operational transition; Our Prescriber's Portal began yielding sustainable patient treatments, along with sustainable distribution, which we ultimately believe will be the bedrock of recurring revenue for our business. Similarly, Cortexa continued to perform well by signing a supply agreement with Emyria during this period," said Nick Kadysh, CEO, PharmAla Biotech. "Despite turbulence in global supply chain and shipping, our team has successfully completed several announced shipments in the past few months, only one of which has been recognized in Q2. We are hard at working improving both of these pipelines, and look forward to providing investors with an update on our MDXX development work in the near future."

Financial Highlights:



During fiscal 2024 the Company realized revenue of over $1.0M representing growth of $503,000 or 95% year over year, lead by growth in MDMA product sales of $723,000, a $305,000 or 73% increase year over year. In fiscal 2024, the Company also increased customer deposits by approximately $19,000, which has continued to grow by $121,600 through Q2, offset by recognition of revenue of $49,000. These deposits, generally being 50% of the total contract value, can be recognized along with the remaining revenue when the related product is shipped, which for many customers requires the issuance of their clinical trial and/or import permits from relevant regulatory bodies.

Shipments in Canada under the SAP were resumed in Q2 and, having secured the requisite Health Canada export permits, we began fulfilling our U.S. clinical trial sales contracts. Consequently, during the 3 and 6 months ended February 28, 2025, we recognized $88,900 of product revenue.

During the period the Company received cash proceeds of $1.53 million, net of issue costs, on top of $42,500 from Directors of the Company for the exercise of options, and $30,000 from exercise of warrants.

The higher loss in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024 is largely attributable to non-cash expenditures, like stock based compensation, as well as the timing of the shipments in Q2 2024, $700,000 of which occurred during the three months ended Q2 2024. In fact, if we consider only expenses and adjust out stock based compensation, amortization, the loss on the debt settlement and deferred joint venture profit on sales, our expenses have only marginally increased despite the cessation of capitalization of costs to our MDXX molecules, which commenced amortization during Q4 2024.

"We're excited about the uptick in SAP sales that we've seen since onboarding our new distributor and look forward to capitalizing on increased demand through our Prescriber's Portal," said Will Avery, CFO, PharmAla Biotech. "Further, having fulfilled the first of our clinical trial sales in the U.S., we have established a repeatable process for completing those clinical trial deliveries while we onboard with our recently announced U.S. distribution partner."

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "strategy", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "continues", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "will be taken", "will launch" or "will be launching", "will include", "will allow", "will be made" "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company continuing to grow its revenue and the Company building on the success of this past year.

Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca , which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.