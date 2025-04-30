Grayscale Investments: Grayscale Launches Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF (Ticker: BCOR)

STAMFORD, Conn., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest crypto-native asset manager, today announced the launch of Grayscale® Bitcoin Adopters ETF (Ticker: BCOR) (the "Fund").

Grayscale® Bitcoin Adopters ETF is Grayscale's newest exchange-traded product offering investors exposure to companies that have adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. The Fund specifically invests in companies that comprise the Indxx Bitcoin Adopters Index, a proprietary index designed to measure the performance of companies that have adopted Bitcoin as an asset for corporate treasury management (collectively, "Bitcoin Adopters").

As publicly traded companies begin to explore Bitcoin as a reserve asset, something widely viewed as a novel yet increasingly compelling approach, BCOR captures this shift by allocating to companies across the world adopting Bitcoin. Although Bitcoin challenges traditional asset norms with its volatility, it is also viewed by a growing group of companies as a potential hedge against inflation and a tool for treasury diversification. For investors seeking exposure to these forward-looking companies or an alternative to direct Bitcoin exposure, BCOR delivers diversified global equity exposure to companies across 7 sectors and 15 industries all united by a single theme - Bitcoin adoption.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch Grayscale® Bitcoin Adopters ETF, which offers investors a new way to tap into the rising trend of corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption without needing to hold Bitcoin directly," said David LaValle, Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale. "As more companies integrate Bitcoin into their balance sheets, BCOR provides a forward-looking strategy to capture this momentum through traditional equity markets. It's an exciting opportunity for those who believe in Bitcoin's long-term potential."

For more information about BCOR, please visit: https://etfs.grayscale.com/bcor

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF (the "Fund"), please call (866)-775-0313 or visit our website at etfs.grayscale.com/bcor. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund will not invest in digital assets directly or through the use of derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to digital assets by virtue of its investments in companies that use one or more digital assets as part of their business activities or that hold digital assets as proprietary investments. Because the Fund will not invest directly in any digital assets, it will not track price movements of any digital assets.

The Indxx Bitcoin Adopters Index is designed by Indxx (the "Index Provider") to consist of U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities of companies that have been classified by the Index Provider as having adopted Bitcoin as an asset for corporate treasury management.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Grayscale Advisors, LLC is the adviser.

About Grayscale

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as an asset management firm focused on crypto investing. Grayscale Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser with the SEC since January 2022. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

Media Contact

