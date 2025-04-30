Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EM50 | ISIN: CA53951J1066 | Ticker-Symbol: E26
Frankfurt
24.04.25
21:26 Uhr
0,045 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2025 15:12 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LNG Energy Group Corp.: LNG Energy Group Announces Director and Officer Resignation

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the "Company" or "LNG Energy Group") would like to announce that Michael Galego has communicated his resignation from his positions with the Company, effective immediately.

We would like to thank Michael for his contributions to the Company, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

For more information, please see below:

Website:
www.lngenergygroup.com

Investor Relations:
Angel Roa, Chief Financial Officer
Email: investor.relations@lngenergygroup.com
Telephone: +57-321-943-9396

Find us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lng-energy-group-inc/
Instagram: @lngenergygroup
X: @LNGEnergyCorp


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.