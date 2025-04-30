Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 17:00 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IFS sets Guinness World Records title for longest static indoor billboard

Finanznachrichten News

ITASCA, Ill., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announces its Guinness World Records title. IFS has set a Guinness World Record for "longest static indoor billboard" at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) - at 304 feet, the billboard is the same length as the Statue of Liberty laid flat. On the heels of the company's €15 billion valuation, this recognition reflects IFS's continued momentum in the enterprise software space and increasing demand for Industrial AI.

The installation is noteworthy for its brand campaign prominence in this space. Located in the world's second-busiest airport, the record-breaking display captures the attention of tens of thousands of travelers each day, spotlighting how IFS.ai is driving transformation across the industries it serves.

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer at IFS, said: "This World Record is a powerful symbol of the momentum IFS has built, our approach of doing things differently, and setting new industry benchmarks. Whether it's unlocking topline growth with Industrial AI or enabling organizations to become more sustainable, our AI-powered solutions are helping customers achieve meaningful outcomes that help them grow - and this world record breaking installation makes our mission visible on the biggest of stages."

Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division, said: "One of the world's busiest airports is now home to a world record-setting achievement, and we're proud to be part of this historic moment with IFS. As we join our partners in setting a new world record on this iconic wall installation at ORD, this milestone not only raises the bar for what's possible in out-of-home media but also demonstrates how innovative brands like IFS are engaging millions of travelers in memorable - and monumental - ways. We believe this feat of the 'longest indoor printed billboard' will inspire advertisers to think even bigger to elevate their brand storytelling in this dynamic airport advertising environment."

Travelers passing through O'Hare are encouraged to view the record-setting billboard at Terminal 3 and learn more about how IFS.ai is shaping the future.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
IFS Press Contacts:
EUROPE / MEA / APJ:
Adam Gillbe
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM:
Mairi Morgan
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

Clear Channel Outdoor Contact:
Jason D. King
SVP, Corporate Communications & Marketing
Email: jasondking@clearchannel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-sets-guinness-world-records--title-for-longest-static-indoor-billboard,c4143895

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifs-sets-guinness-world-records-title-for-longest-static-indoor-billboard-302442858.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.