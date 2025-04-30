Advanced Spine and Pain to Break Ground on Industry-Leading Outpatient Clinic and Surgery Center in West Valley

New West Valley clinic and ambulatory surgery center will expand access to advanced interventional pain, orthopedic, and vascular care for Arizona residents by early 2026.

Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP) will break ground on a new, state-of-the-art clinic and ambulatory surgery center at 1690 N. 95th Ave., Phoenix, AZ-just outside of Avondale. The new center will expand access to specialized care for thousands of patients in the West Valley and reinforce ASAP's role as a regional leader in pain management and minimally invasive surgical care.

Advanced Spine and Pain Avondale, Arizona Expansion Render

Exterior rendering of the new Advanced Spine and Pain clinic and ambulatory surgery center, opening in January 2026 in West Phoenix. The modern, high-quality design reflects the facility's focus on advanced outpatient care.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 7:30 a.m. on May 6, 2025, and is open to the public and media. The event marks the start of construction on what will become one of the most advanced outpatient care facilities in the region. The clinic is projected to open in January 2026.

The facility will span 12,075 square feet, with 11,208 square feet dedicated to business and patient care. Its layout is thoughtfully designed to enhance comfort, privacy, and clinical efficiency, and will include:

10 spacious exam rooms

4 pre-operative bays

4 post-operative recovery suites

State-of-the-art operating rooms, with future expansion capacity

"This new facility represents our ongoing commitment to providing innovative, high-quality care closer to where our patients live and work," said Dr. Abram Burgher, Founding Partner and Interventional Pain Specialist at Advanced Spine and Pain. "We're not just expanding-we're setting a new standard. This facility is designed to be an industry leader in the Valley and a sought-after destination for the most advanced medical care available in Arizona."

Services offered at the new center will include:

Interventional pain procedures and surgeries

Orthopedic and spine surgical services

Vascular procedures and diagnostics

Chiropractic care and physical therapy

The new West Valley location will function as a hub for advanced treatment and provide a streamlined, highly coordinated patient experience. The clinic's spacious interior, future-ready shell space, and thoughtful flow design will support both immediate needs and long-term community growth.

Cotton Architecture + Design leads the architectural vision, bringing a bold, modern exterior paired with a premium level of interior detail. Krauss Anderson, a nationally recognized general contractor with deep experience in healthcare construction, is managing the build.

Renderings and additional design details are available for download and media use: www.asappaindocs.com/avondale-expansion

Members of the media and public are invited to attend the May 6 ceremony. Interviews with physicians and leadership will be available. For details or to RSVP, contact Chris Gonzales at (602) 509-5758 or cgonzales@asappaindocs.com.

Contact Information

Chris Gonzales

Vice President of Marketing & Business Development

cgonzales@asappaindocs.com

480.573.0139

SOURCE: Advanced Spine and Pain

ASAP onesheet_REFERRAL_MARCH 2025_TRACKING QR.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/advanced-spine-and-pain-to-break-ground-on-industry-leading-outpatien-1019817