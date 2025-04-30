Hex Technologies: Hex Acquires Hashboard to Accelerate the Future of Data Insights

Hex, provider of a unified, AI-powered platform for data teams, is doubling down on growth

Hex, the only unified, AI-powered platform for analytics and data science is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Hashboard, a company loved for for its elegant, user-friendly BI tools.

Hex has acquired Hashboard, adding a team of BI industry experts and developers to Hex's rapidly growing organization.

By bringing on the Hashboard team's expertise and insights, Hex is accelerating progress toward a more connected, intuitive, and intelligent future for data teams. Together, they'll deliver powerful tools that bring data teams and business decision makers together to make impactful, confident decisions and operate more efficiently.

The two companies share a common origin story - born out of firsthand frustration with outdated data tooling and a desire to build something better. When Hex co-founder, Barry McCardel was introduced to Carlos Aguilar, Founder of Hashboard, it sparked a connection rooted in a shared mission to reimagine the modern data experience.

"We caught up a few months ago and quickly realized how aligned our roadmaps had become," said Barry McCardel, CEO and Co-founder of Hex. "We started exploring what it could look like to join forces - and today, I'm beyond excited to officially welcome Hashboard to the Hex team."

What does this mean for customers? For Hashboard customers, the product will remain live and fully supported for the foreseeable future. Carlos and the team are committed to a smooth transition. And Hex users have already benefitted from contributions made by the Hashboard team - and there's much more on the horizon.

"This partnership is about more than joining companies - it's about joining missions," said Carlos Aguilar. "We're excited to continue building, dreaming, and shipping new ideas as part of the Hex family."

With this milestone, Hex continues its rapid evolution as the all-in-one platform where modern data teams do their best work - and has even more big, bold (and occasionally weird) things coming soon.

About Hex

Hex is the only unified, AI-powered workspace for data analytics. Hex is built for data teams who want to be high-ROI partners for the business, but are held back by fragmented tools, siloed workflows, and an endless stream of one-off questions. Thousands of leading organizations, like Reddit, Stubhub, Notion, and Ramp, love Hex's fast and flexible platform. It allows practitioners to develop insights faster, and allows more people in organizations to engage with the results, ultimately increasing the value of data and data teams.

