A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Kidoodle.TV Named "Best Streaming Service" By 29th Annual Webby Awards

With 10+ years of supporting families, the Safe Streaming service, Kidoodle.TV takes top honors in 2025 digital awards.

Kidoodle.TV, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the leading Safe Streaming service for children, has been named Best Streaming Service in the 29th Annual Webby Awards , honoring the best of the Internet. Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), the Webby Awards celebrate excellence online and have been hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times.

Kidoodle.TV earned this top distinction for its decade plus commitment to delivering free, safe, age-appropriate, and ad-supported content to kids and families in over 160 countries. The win recognizes Kidoodle.TV's standout user experience, content curation, and mission to make digital spaces safer for the next generation.

"We created Kidoodle.TV to give families a better streaming experience where they could feel at peace letting their children explore their favorite content," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO at APMC. "Winning a Webby is more than just an award, it's a testament to our commitment to accessible Safe Streaming. We're incredibly grateful to our team and the families across the world who choose Kidoodle.TV."

Kidoodle.TV will be honored at the Webby Awards ceremony in New York City on May 12th, where winners deliver the show's iconic 5-Word Speeches. Past Webby moments include: NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby" and Steve Wilhite's legendary "It's Pronounced 'Jif' not 'Gif.'"

Beyond its award-winning content, Kidoodle.TV offers a robust suite of features and community initiatives designed to support families and educators. Its monthly Grocery Giveaway program gifts $10,000 to one deserving family each month, while Teachers' Corner provides free, curriculum-connected educational resources for classroom use. Kidoodle.TV also produces original programming such as Gaby Time , starring the beloved Ms. Gaby , and offers rich parental control tools including screen time limits, title-by-title filtering, multiple customizable profiles, playlist creation, and a "recently watched" feature. Families can also share their stories through Family Moments, a community-driven initiative that invites parents to submit videos for themed contests, featured in Cool to be Kind .

For more information on Kidoodle.TV, visit www.kidoodle.tv .

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

