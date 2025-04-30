ERP Advisors Group Capitalizes on Enterprise Software Trends to Reach Major Growth Milestones in 2025

Throughout the First and Second Quarters of 2025, ERP Advisors Group Was Honored With Multiple Awards, Continued With Monumental Growth and Hit a Major Milestone

As ERP Advisors Group approaches its 15th anniversary as the World's Most Trusted ERP Advisor, it is a good time to highlight the significant growth and accomplishments made in the first half of 2025.

ERP Advisors Group's growth is timely with the enterprise software market entering a new technology boom of lightning-fast advancements in machine learning, generative AI, and cloud computing. As businesses scramble to modernize their technology strategies and software vendors apply increasing pressure on their customers to migrate to the cloud, reliable software consultants like ERP Advisors Group are becoming more essential than ever.

The leadership of ERP Advisors Group's Founder and Managing Principal Shawn Windle has positioned EAG as a go-to resource in the enterprise software market. This was acknowledged by his receipt of the 2025 Titan 100 award, recognizing the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in Colorado, as well as the Denver Business Journal's Small Business Leaders award.

ERP Advisors Group also received the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 award for rapidly growing businesses in late 2024 and was named on the Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row in 2025. These awards are a result of the culture of integrity and the people who commit their time to EAG and providing excellent service to their clients every single day.

Bolstered by transformative growth, EAG hired two new Directors to fan the fire. EAG welcomed Director Ryan Baca and Director of Marketing & Public Relations Adam Mortimer.

About Ryan Baca

Ryan Baca is a Management Consultant with over 25 years of experience in the enterprise software and change management industries. Ryan's most recent experience included acting as the Associate Principal and Managing Director for Appficiency where he led the U.S. Delivery team for Oracle NetSuite implementations across many sectors. He then launched a new Business Unit called ERPeak, expanding ERP implementation services to include Sage Intacct while helping the Microsoft Business Unit double its year-over-year professional services revenue. Ryan also contributed to due diligence for company acquisitions within the Microsoft and Salesforce ecosystems.

About Adam Mortimer

Adam Mortimer has over 15 years of experience executing marketing and public relations within the consulting industry. Over that time, he has managed event promotion, content planning, joint venture programs, full-stack digital marketing campaigns, and traditional print advertising.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

