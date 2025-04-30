Finnovant Inc: BitMobile's Phenix X Blockchain Phone Excels in Zambia with Major Marketing Push

BitMobile , dedicated to bringing cutting-edge mobile technology to emerging markets, has announced the launch of a massive countrywide marketing campaign across Zambia. This extensive effort is designed to reach every corner of the nation, celebrating the Phenix X blockchain phone's growing popularity and introducing its transformative capabilities to even more Zambians.

The Phenix X has quickly become a sought-after device in Zambia, recognized for its innovative features, robust security, and potential to unlock new opportunities. This latest campaign aims to build on that momentum, making the Phenix X visible and accessible from bustling city centers to remote communities.

"We've seen incredible enthusiasm for the Phenix X in Zambia already," said Brian Maw, CEO of Finnovant, the parent company of BitMobile. "This nationwide campaign is about meeting that demand head-on and showing everyone why the Phenix X is the phone for the future. It's more than just a device; it's a tool for empowerment, particularly for Zambia's dynamic and innovative youth who are eager to embrace digital and financial opportunities."

A key focus of the campaign is highlighting how the Phenix X provides users with opportunities to participate in the decentralized economy and earn cryptocurrency. Through its core pillars-Rewards, Integrated Content, Security, and Education (RISE)-it offers a pathway to financial inclusion. The Phenix X is powered by BioFi .

Chris Benedict, COO at Finnovant, commented on the phone's impact, "The Phenix X is designed to be a powerful tool for economic advancement. By putting this technology into the hands of individuals in Zambia, we are opening doors to new ways of learning through Virtual Reality Education, earning rewards, and participating in the digital economy. It's about empowering individuals and communities to build a brighter financial future."

The comprehensive marketing blitz will employ a mix of strategies to engage directly with the Zambian population:

Exclusive Discount Offers: Customers will receive a 10% discount on the Phenix X during a specified promotional period. Details and duration of this exciting offer will be widely shared across social media platforms. Early Bird Bonuses: The first 50 customers who purchase the Phenix X with a cash payment will receive a complimentary set of high-quality earbuds, adding extra value for early adopters. Interactive In-Store Experiences: Eye-catching displays featuring live Phenix X demo units will be set up in retail locations nationwide, allowing potential customers to experience the phone's features firsthand. Coordinated Social Media Engagement: A vibrant and targeted social media campaign will run across popular platforms, utilizing compelling visuals, user testimonials, and educational content to showcase the Phenix X's benefits. Radio and Influencer Outreach: Strategic radio spots and interviews with popular local influencers will spread the word about the Phenix X, reaching diverse audiences through trusted voices and accessible media.

This campaign highlights BitMobile's commitment to the Zambian market and its confidence in the Phenix X's potential to drive digital literacy, financial inclusion, and economic development across the nation. The Phenix X is poised to continue reshaping the narrative of innovation and progress, putting the decentralized future directly in the hands of every Zambian.

BitMobile is dedicated to bringing innovative mobile technology solutions, including the Phenix X Blockchain phone, to users in South Africa and emerging markets. As a partner of Finnovant, BitMobile is committed to empowering individuals through blockchain solutions, fostering learning, growth, and prosperity, and driving financial inclusion and digital literacy.

