Women's Health IT and Software Innovations Undergo Rapid Expansion: Black Book Research Releases Comprehensive 2025 Industry Report

Black Book Research today unveiled its most expansive study to date on the women's health information technology (IT) landscape, delivering a data-rich, 94-page report that captures the surging momentum of digital innovation across fertility, menopause, maternal health equity, virtual OB-GYN ecosystems, and predictive analytics.

Based on responses from 455 provider organizations, 91 payer executives, and 72 employer stakeholders, the report evaluates more than 300 vendors across 40 specialized categories using 18 qualitative key performance indicators (KPIs) tailored to women's health. These performance metrics include clinical specificity, interoperability, policy alignment, whole-person care, and health equity responsiveness.

"This year's findings mark a seismic shift in how women's health IT is funded, built, and adopted," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The days of retrofitting generic tools into women's health specialties are over-buyers now expect targeted, inclusive, and outcome-driven platforms that address clinical complexity and care equity across the entire lifecycle."

Unprecedented Growth in Market Value and Innovation

The global women's health IT market is expected to surpass $14.8 billion by year-end 2025, with projections exceeding $22 billion by 2028. The U.S. market alone now accounts for $7.6 billion of that total, driven by payer adoption, employer benefits expansion, and the rise of AI-powered clinical platforms.

Notable subsegment market sizes in 2025 include:

Virtual OB-GYN & Reproductive Health: $3.3B globally ($1.8B U.S.)

Fertility Tech & IVF Platforms: $2.2B globally ($1.1B U.S.)

Menopause Tech: $1.4B globally ($720M U.S.)

Maternal Health Equity Tools: $1.6B globally ($800M U.S.)

Investment, M&A, and Startup Demand Surge

Between 2022 and 2025, over $5.6 billion in venture capital has flowed into women's health IT startups, with breakout growth in menopause and Medicaid-aligned maternal health solutions. Startups such as Maven Clinic, Kindbody, and Carrot Fertility are now viewed as IPO-watch candidates, while mid-stage firms in digital therapeutics, reproductive diagnostics, and SDoH analytics are attracting strategic acquirers and PE recapitalization.

The report identifies over 100 early- and mid-stage startups to watch and profiles 30 top-performing electronic health record (EHR) platforms most aligned with OB-GYN, fertility, breast health, menopause, and women's behavioral health practices. ModMed, NextGen Healthcare, Netsmart, athenahealth, and DrChrono led in client satisfaction among women's health-focused clinicians.

Regulatory and Policy Pressures Drive Adoption

Women's health IT buyers now face a complex web of mandates and incentives. CMS's "Birthing-Friendly" designation, post-Dobbs reproductive data privacy constraints, and TEFCA-aligned interoperability requirements are accelerating both product innovation and procurement timelines.

The Black Book report includes dedicated chapters on:

Maternal Health Equity & SDoH Analytics

Menopause Tech & Midlife Health

Virtual OB-GYN Ecosystems

FemTech Integration into Clinical Settings

Personalized & Predictive Women's Health Platforms

Buyer Sentiment: From Fragmentation to Platform Consolidation

Surveyed providers and payers overwhelmingly signaled a desire to consolidate fragmented tools into longitudinal platforms that span hormonal health, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause care. Gaps remain in EHR menopause modules, perinatal behavioral health integration, and culturally competent design.

Procurement is now increasingly led by cross-functional teams, including medical directors, benefits managers, equity officers, and patients themselves. Vendor responsiveness, implementation support, and health equity alignment were repeatedly cited as deciding factors in 2025 purchasing.

Top-Ranked EHR Vendors for Women's Health Specialties (Q1 2025)

ModMed - OB-GYN, fertility, and urogynecology workflow leadership

NextGen Healthcare - Integrated chronic and reproductive care tracking

Netsmart Technologies - Maternal and behavioral health coordination

athenahealth - Telehealth-enabled OB episode management

DrChrono - Mobile-first EHR for individualized women's care

Additional recognition was given to 25 more vendors across OB-GYN, oncology, menopause, and behavioral health niches.

