Australian Wine Holdco Limited ("AWL") a consortium of international institutional investors announces the creation of Vinarchy, a new global wine company and future industry leader. Vinarchy combines the assets of wholly owned Accolade Wines with the Australian, New Zealand and Spanish wine businesses formerly owned by Pernod Ricard, which were acquired by AWL in April 2025.

Vinarchy is one of the world's largest specialist wine companies, with more than AU$1.5 billion in annual net sales revenue. The business is focused on wine, comprises a multitude of leading wine brands, operates across multiple countries with distribution around the world, and employs more than 1,600 people globally.

Vinarchy has 11 wineries in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Spain, producing more than 32 million 9LE cases annually, and owns Berri Estates, the largest winery in the Southern Hemisphere.

Vinarchy brands include the three global pillars of Hardys the number two Australian wine brand globally,1 Campo Viejo the number one Rioja wine brand in the world,2 and Jacob's Creek in the top 10 most valuable wine brands in the world,3 which between them had annual consumer sales of more than AU$2 billion in 2024.4

Alongside these brands, Vinarchy holds the number one market position in New Zealand with Stoneleigh, Brancott Estate, and Mud House.

The Vinarchy portfolio also includes fast-growing Australian brands Grant Burge, Jam Shed, and Petaluma and a range of fine wines from all regions including St Hugo, St Hallett, Orlando, Church Rd, Ysios, and Tarsus.

The corporate name Vinarchy combines Vin (the French word for wine), with Archy (from the Ancient Greek word for leadership). Together it means wine leadership.

Vinarchy is led by Executive Chairman Ben Clarke, who held a similar role at Accolade Wines since September 2024.

Ben Clarke said Vinarchy will bring scale and innovation to global winemaking:

"We believe Vinarchy can lead the future of the wine category. We will be a dedicated wine company, with scale, capability, reach, resources, talent, and an exceptional portfolio of leading brands. We want to redefine wine.

"The global wine industry faces serious structural challenges. Global wine consumption has been declining for years, driven by changing consumer preferences and a shift to lower-alcohol drinks. Vinarchy will be bold and imaginative in meeting these challenges. With our enhanced scale, brand investment program, innovation capability and industry-leading talent, we believe can meet many of the challenges that the industry faces.

"I'm excited to be joined at Vinarchy by more than 1,600 colleagues around the globe. We will be an agile, high-performance organisation," Mr Clarke said.

Vinarchy has been built from two well-established businesses and is backed by owners who have committed significant funds to the success and long-term prosperity of Vinarchy.

The creation of Vinarchy is the result of detailed transition planning by AWL since July 2024, which aims for a smooth combination of assets. The combined entities of Vinarchy are highly complementary, with limited overlap. In areas where there is duplication, management has been careful to plan for an orderly combination with a focus on creating a sustainable global business for the long term.

It is expected customers and distributors will have minimal disruption. Pernod Ricard will continue to distribute the former Pernod Ricard Winemakers portfolio under transitional distribution agreements for a period of time to support a smooth transition.

Accolade Wines employees will transition to the new business from their current roles, with a significant majority of Pernod Ricard Winemakers employees also joining Vinarchy.

The Board of Vinarchy is in advanced stages of selecting a Chief Executive Officer and expects to formalise an appointment shortly.

Notes to editors:

About Vinarchy

Established in 2025 following the merger of Accolade Wines and Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Vinarchy combines Vin (the French word for wine), with Archy (from the Ancient Greek word for leadership). Together it means wine leadership.

Vinarchy is one of the world's leading dedicated wine companies and home to an incredible range of global brands led by Hardys, Campo Viejo and Jacob's Creek. Our quality wines offer something for everyone, and every occasion each bringing its own unique story to the world.

Our rich brand history stretches right back to the pioneering plantings of Johann Gramp and Thomas Hardy in the 1840s and 50s. Today, we craft wines in Australia, New Zealand, Spain and South Africa, with our global sourcing footprint also spanning premium grape growing regions in Italy, Argentina, France, the United States and Chile. We are proud to share our wines in almost every corner of the world.

We will redefine wine by meeting the fast-changing needs of our consumers with new formats, innovative products and experiences that welcome all into wine for moments of celebration and connection.

Vinarchy is a place where passionate people can do their very best work, break new ground and redefine the industry they love.

www.vinarchy.com

About Australian Wine Holdco Limited

Australian Wine Holdco Limited ("AWL") is a consortium of international institutional investors which comprises funds backed by Bain Capital Special Situations, ICG, Capital Four, Sona Asset Management and Samuel Terry Asset Management.

Ben Clarke Executive Chairman, Vinarchy

With over 30 years' global experience in consumer products, Ben Clarke joined Accolade Wines as Chairman in April 2024 and then assumed the role of Executive Chairman in August 2024 in order to lead the business through the planning for the merger with Pernod Ricard Winemakers and the creation of Vinarchy.

Prior to joining Accolade Wines, Ben has held various board and executive leadership roles with multiple food and beverage businesses in Europe, the US and Australia, including leading Kraft Foods in Australia and New Zealand and Burton's Biscuits in the UK.

Ben is also Chairman of natural beverage and plant-based food company Soulfresh Limited in Melbourne, and sits on the boards of The White Rabbit Pizza Company, and Young Foodies in the UK.

Photography and audio files can be downloaded here

