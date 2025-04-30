Beverly Hills marks the company's latest showroom in North America, inspiring with coastal chic and Spanish Revival design touches

Architects, designers, builders and consumers can explore BSH's premium and luxury home appliance brands: Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau

BSH introduces wildfire recovery rebate program for affected households in the Greater Los Angeles region

BSH, the home appliances division of the Bosch Group, announces the opening of its latest Experience and Design Center (EDC) showroom in North America, located in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spanning 6,684 square feet, the showroom is the next to join BSH's expanding network of high-end spaces across the USA and Canada, offering a hub for design, real estate, builder, architecture, culinary and consumer groups to experience and be inspired by compelling design and superior quality appliances.

Thermador Showroom in EDC Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills showroom is at 257 N Canon Drive, Suite 102, in the heart of one of the world's most iconic luxury retail hotbeds. It serves as a dynamic, multifunctional space for professional engagement and immersive experiences with BSH's three North American brands: Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau. Visitors can interact with the newest products and experience the ultimate in performance, technology and versatility while exploring their own unique design tastes. The showroom also facilitates personalized consultations with specialists, providing tailored solutions to ensure products fit seamlessly within specific project layouts and aesthetic goals.

Beverly Hills Luxury: Coastal Chic and Spanish Revival Collide

The design of the EDC reflects Los Angeles' coastal chic aesthetic, featuring subtle nods to Spanish Revival in its arches. Open-plan spaces and natural materials, such as warm, plaster walls and travertine, create a welcoming atmosphere. Custom artwork by local artist, Ali Enache, and sculptural stone elements further elevate the space, offering visitors a sensory journey that goes beyond appliances.

"This new Beverly Hills EDC is not just a showroom; it's an inspiring Southern California experience," says Christopher Kaeser, Head of Sales at BSH. "It's a sophisticated space where visitors can see, touch and experience the innovation and craftsmanship behind our three iconic brands Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau. This location will serve as a true hub for the design, real estate, builder and luxury community offering inspiration and collaboration, while further reinforcing BSH as the go-to for premium, luxury and ultra-luxury home appliances."

In addition to serving as an engaging environment for exploring home kitchen design, the Beverly Hills EDC will host exclusive workshops, brand activations, trade partner training and media events. Visitors can streamline product specifications, stay informed on the latest trends and leverage support for project planning all in one place.

BSH Launches Rebate Program to Support Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles and Maui

Reflecting the company's authentic commitment to the communities it serves, BSH has introduced a rebate program for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas earlier this year. A similar program is launching for Maui, Hawaii.

California Wildfire Relief Rebate

Bosch : Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Bosch kitchen package, which must include one serialized unit from at least four different categories, will receive a $700 rebate via a Bosch Visa prepaid card.

: Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Bosch kitchen package, which must include one serialized unit from at least four different categories, will receive a $700 rebate via a Bosch Visa prepaid card. Thermador : Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Thermador kitchen package, which must include one refrigeration unit, will receive a $2,000 rebate via a Thermador Visa prepaid card.

: Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Thermador kitchen package, which must include one refrigeration unit, will receive a $2,000 rebate via a Thermador Visa prepaid card. Gaggenau : Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Gaggenau kitchen package, which must include one refrigeration unit, will receive a $2,500 rebate via a Gaggenau Visa prepaid card. Eligible counties : Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Kern.

: Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Gaggenau kitchen package, which must include one refrigeration unit, will receive a $2,500 rebate via a Gaggenau Visa prepaid card.

Maui County Wildfire Relief Rebate

Bosch : Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Bosch kitchen package, which must include one serialized unit from at least four different categories, will receive a $700 rebate via a Bosch Visa prepaid card.

: Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Bosch kitchen package, which must include one serialized unit from at least four different categories, will receive a $700 rebate via a Bosch Visa prepaid card. Thermador : Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Thermador kitchen package, which must include one refrigeration unit, will receive a $2,000 rebate via a Thermador Visa prepaid card.

: Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Thermador kitchen package, which must include one refrigeration unit, will receive a $2,000 rebate via a Thermador Visa prepaid card. Gaggenau : Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Gaggenau kitchen package, which must include one refrigeration unit, will receive a $2,500 rebate via a Gaggenau Visa prepaid card. Eligibility : Must live in Maui County to qualify.

: Consumers who purchase a qualifying four-piece* Gaggenau kitchen package, which must include one refrigeration unit, will receive a $2,500 rebate via a Gaggenau Visa prepaid card.

Program details:

Valid through : Dec. 31, 2025

: Dec. 31, 2025 Applications: May be submitted through BoschApplianceRebate.com and https://www.thermador.com/us/support/natural-disaster-relief-support (proof of residency required).

In conjunction with the opening of the new Beverly Hills showroom, this initiative underscores BSH's dedication to supporting the region during this challenging time.

Driving Loyalty and Growth in the Premium Sector

BSH currently operates a network of 10 Experience and Design Centers across North America. This includes its first California location in Irvine, as well as EDCs in Chicago, New York City, Miami, Houston and Washington, D.C. in the U.S. Additionally, BSH maintains a strong presence in Canada with EDCs in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a total turnover of EUR 15.3 billion and more than 57,000 employees in 2024, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company's brand portfolio includes global appliance brands such as Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, as well as regional brands, such as Neff and Thermador. BSH produces at 39 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH Home Appliances Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is recognized for its high-end kitchen and home appliances, known for quality and superior design. In North America, BSH markets its products under the Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau brands each renowned for their rich legacy and excellence. Bosch is celebrated worldwide for its precision engineered and efficient home appliances, while Thermador is synonymous with luxury kitchen solutions tailored for culinary enthusiasts. Gaggenau stands out with its avant-garde designs and professional-grade appliances, appealing to those who seek the ultimate in performance and aesthetics.

BSH is a Bosch Group company.

