A Co-Founder of Athos Therapeutics, Dr. Michael E. Jung, Wins the National Academy of Sciences Award for Chemistry in Service to Society

Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, is honored to announce that Dr. Michael E. Jung, a co-founder of Athos, was awarded the National Academy of Sciences Award for Chemistry in Service to Society.

This highly prestigious award recognizes "the profound benefits of chemistry to society and how advances in chemistry have led to greater economic wealth and a better quality of life." The National Academy of Sciences further characterized Dr. Jung's contributions as "groundbreaking work that has advanced synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry and been instrumental to the treatment of prostate cancer."

"I would like to congratulate Mike for this accomplishment, which he so well deserves. This award is another proof of Mike's brilliance and talent in the realm of medical chemistry and drug development," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, Founder, President & CEO, Athos.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Dr Jung for winning the National Academy of Science Award for Chemistry in Service to Society," commented Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman, Founder & CMO. "Dr. Jung has dedicated his life in the pursuit of harnessing chemistry in the service of improving health. This award recognizes his outstanding achievements and dedication. At Athos, we are all proud to work together with Dr. Jung in finding novel and innovative treatments for patients with autoimmune and cancer diagnoses."

About Dr Jung

Dr. Michael Jung is a co-Founder and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of Athos Therapeutics Inc. He is a world-renowned medicinal chemist serving on the Scientific Advisory Boards of numerous biotech and pharmaceutical firms. He is an authority on synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry, holding more than 25 patents and being elected as a Fellow in the US National Academy of Inventors. He is on the Scientific Advisory Boards of several pharmaceutical firms and consults currently for more than 20 industrial laboratories in both the biotech and big pharma settings. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Rice University and then his PhD in 1973 from Columbia, where he worked with Gilbert Stork. After a one-year NATO postdoctoral fellowship with Albert Eschenmoser at the ETH in Zurich, he joined the faculty at UCLA in 1974. He has risen through the ranks at UCLA and is now a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry. He has published more than 250 articles in refereed journals and has given over 470 lectures on his research. Importantly, he has designed 2 drugs (Enzalutamide, Erleada) that are currently FDA-approved for prostate cancer.

About Athos Therapeutics

Athos Therapeutics is an AI software and clinical stage biotechnology company seeking to develop first-in-class therapeutics that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammatory diseases. The Athos drug development platform begins with over 25,000 high-quality patient samples sourced from premier global hospital systems. Athos' AI Omics platform identifies novel drug targets by integrating multi-omic and longitudinal clinical datasets and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. The omics platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The company's lead drug compound is ATH-063, a first-in-class oral small molecule G9A inhibitor for inflammatory bowel disease. Athos is also developing a pipeline of additional small molecule approaches for various autoimmune diseases and cancer.



