Nouria Unveils Its Newest Convenience Store in Raynham, MA

A One-Stop Destination for Fuel, Food, and Relaxation

Nouria, a leading provider of convenience and travel essentials, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Raynham, Massachusetts. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to serve the community with a wide range of high-quality products and services, enhancing the convenience and fueling needs of Raynham residents and visitors.

Customers can expect a welcoming environment with friendly staff ready to assist with all their needs. With the opening of this location, Nouria brings a fresh experience to the community. The store's unique features include:

Premium Fueling Services: The new site is equipped with top-grade gasoline and diesel fuel for cars and large trucks, ensuring seamless access for all types of vehicles.

Nouria's Kitchen featuring Amato's: An authentic taste of Italy in every bite! Guests can enjoy freshly made sandwiches, pizzas, and pasta using handpicked ingredients, bakery-fresh bread, and authentic flavors. Nouria's Kitchen also offers a welcoming outdoor seating to enjoy Massachusetts' beautiful surroundings.

Exceptional Convenience Store Experience: With a wide range of snacks, beverages, and essential products, this well-lit, inviting space is designed for easy access and effortless shopping. Nouria's commitment to value and quality is evident in every product, and shoppers can take advantage of everyday savings on popular items.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Massachusetts with this new Raynham location," said Tony El-Nemr, Founder and CEO of Nouria. "Our goal is to create a convenient, high-quality destination that meets the needs of this community and beyond. We look forward to becoming a part of Raynham and making a positive impact here."

Whether fueling up, grabbing a quick snack, or enjoying a meal, the new Raynham Nouria location promises a welcoming experience. Visit us today to see how Nouria is redefining convenience in Raynham, MA!

About Nouria

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy Corporation is a proudly family-owned and operated business that has grown into one of the nation's leading convenience store chains.

Headquarters in Worcester, Massachusetts, Nouria now operates 319 convenience stores and 90 car wash locations, following its recent acquisition of Enmarket. The company also maintains a dynamic wholesale fuel distribution network, supporting a broad dealer base across the Northeast.

As a multi-year recipient of industry awards for customer experience, fresh food, and merchandising, Nouria continues to raise the bar for quality and innovation. Renowned for its exceptional service, and thoughtfully curated product selection, Nouria has recently earned several prestigious accolades, underscoring its unrelenting commitment to customer satisfaction.

Nouria remains deeply committed to sustainability, community engagement, and delivering an unparalleled convenience experience every day.

