American Consolidated Industries, Inc. Accelerates Long-Term Growth With Landmark Acquisition

American Consolidated Industries, Inc. (ACI), a leading metals service center and supplier of flat-rolled coil, sheet, and ERW tubing, has completed the largest acquisition in its history with the purchase of Indiana-based T&B Tube Company (T&B).

American Consolidated Industries, Inc.

Leading metals service center and supplier of flat-rolled coil, sheet and ERW tubing

This acquisition marks ACI's sixth facility - and its first in Indiana - complementing the company's existing operations in Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. T&B operates four tube mills, specializing in manufacturing cut-to-length steel tube for a variety of applications and customers.

The move aligns with ACI's long-term growth strategy, which focuses on expanding its geographic footprint, broadening its customer base, and enhancing downstream value through integrated service offerings.

"Strategic acquisitions are a cornerstone of our growth strategy," said Josh Kaufman, ACI President and CEO. "Acquiring high-performing, culturally-aligned businesses strengthens our market presence and enhances the value we deliver to customers. This acquisition not only extends our geographic reach but also increases operational flexibility and supply chain resilience, helping us continue to reliably meet customer needs across a broader footprint."

"While commercial, operational, and financial strength are essential when evaluating an acquisition, ACI also emphasized cultural fit as an equally important element," said Jamie Vilcheck, ACI Chief Financial Officer. "As the process evolved, we became even more impressed by how T&B's values and operating principles are similar to ours and have led to its outstanding reputation for customer service and quality."

T&B's previous President and owner, Jack Jones, will continue to lead the company's commercial efforts and play a key role in the integration.

"This partnership is exciting because of the strong mutual respect between our organizations," Jones said. "The acquisition enhances our capabilities and will create numerous commercial and operational synergies."

Copper Run, a leading middle-market M&A advisory firm, served as ACI's exclusive buy-side advisor.

###

ABOUT AMERICAN CONSOLIDATED INDUSTRIES, INC.

American Consolidated Industries, Inc. is a privately held family of steel and steel tubing companies located in the Central U.S. As a top supplier of slit, blanked and cut-to-length flat-rolled steel along with high quality ERW steel tube, ACI prioritizes safety, QMS and sustainability for future generations. Wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACI include Monarch Steel Company, Inc., Monarch Steel of Alabama, Inc., Parthenon Tube, Inc., Southeast Tube, Inc. and Premium Metals, Inc.

ABOUT T&B TUBE COMPANY

T&B Tube Company, a family-owned and operated steel tubing manufacturer based in Gary, Indiana, has been delivering high quality ERW steel tube, cut-to-length, deburring, and managed inventory solutions for over 40 years. Equipped with four tube mills, four high-speed recut machines, and advanced precision tube laser technology, the company efficiently serves a wide range of applications-including point-of-purchase displays, outdoor products, tube fabricators, and other OEMs.

SOURCE: American Consolidated Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-consolidated-industries-inc.-accelerates-long-term-growth-with-landmark-1021818