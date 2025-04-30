Regulatory News:

TITAN (Brussels:TITC) has once again been named one of Europe's Climate Leaders in the fifth edition of the prestigious list published by the Financial Times. This marks TITAN's second consecutive year of recognition, reaffirming the company's enduring commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices. It also highlights TITAN's accelerated progress toward achieving net zero, in line with its Green Growth Strategy 2026. TITAN achieved the highest score in its sector.

The selection criteria focus on companies that have delivered the largest reductions in Scope 1 and 2* greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity over a five-year period (2018-2023). TITAN's substantial efforts to mitigate climate change were instrumental to its inclusion, with a total CO2 reduction of 9.6% achieved during this period. In addition, TITAN's transparency regarding Scope 3* emissions and its active engagement with sustainability assessors, including CDP and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), contributed to its recognition.

The fifth edition of Europe's Climate Leaders is compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with data provider Statista. The full interactive listing of Europe's Climate Leaders 2025 is available on the Financial Times website.

*Scope 1: Direct CO2 emissions (gross); Scope 2: Indirect CO2 emissions from purchased electricity; Scope 3: Indirect CO2 emissions (gross) from the supply chain, covering produced and purchased cement and clinker.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs over 5,700 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. TITAN group subsidiary in the UK, Titan Cement UK Ltd, has been proudly serving the English market since 1990. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at http://www.titan-cement.com.

