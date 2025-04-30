The "Eastern Europe Online Payment Methods Market Trends, Consumer Adoption, and Forecasts 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital wallets and real-time bank transfers are rapidly gaining traction in Eastern Europe as consumers prioritize convenience, speed, and security.

In Turkey, digital wallets made up over 10% of online transactions in 2023, up from under 5% in 2017, with local services like BKM Express and Paycell driving this growth. Poland's BLIK service is another leader, with over 65% of internet users adopting real-time bank transfers in 2024. This shift is further supported by expanding digital infrastructures across the region.

Card Payments Remain Dominant Despite Rising Alternatives

Despite the rise of digital wallets and bank transfers, card payments still lead in Eastern Europe. In Turkey, credit and debit cards accounted for 65% of online transactions in 2023. The Czech Republic and Romania also show strong adoption of card payments, with debit cards particularly prevalent.

The Czech card payments market is set to grow significantly, reaching over USD 110 billion by 2027, while contactless and mobile card usage continues to rise across the region.

Mobile and Instant Payments Reshape E-Commerce and Consumer Preferences

The mobile payment landscape in Eastern Europe is evolving quickly, driven by the shift to mobile-first solutions. In Hungary, mobile payments grew from over 15% in 2022 to over 20% in 2023. Similarly, Slovakia is experiencing increased adoption of contactless payments and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Questions Covered

What percentage of Poland's online shoppers used BLIK for payments in 2024?

What is the role of contactless payment technologies in the transition towards a cashless economy in Eastern Europe in 2025?

How are QR codes contributing to mobile payments in Turkey in 2025?

What is the mobile payment adoption rate in Hungary from 2022 to 2023?

What is the projected card transaction value for Lithuania in 2028?

Company Coverage:

BKM Express

Paycell

BLIK

Przelewy24

PayU

PayPal

Revolut

Visa

Mastercard

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Yandex.Money

Allegro

Vinted

Country Coverage:

Turkey

Poland

Czech Republic

Hungary

Greece

Slovenia

Romania

Slovakia

Serbia

Lithuania

Bulgaria

Croatia

Estonia

Latvia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Online Payments Market in Central Europe

3.1. Poland

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 2027f

Share of Payment Methods Used for Online Purchases, by Age, in Online Shoppers, 2024

Share of Payment Methods Used for Online Purchases, by City Size, in of Online Shoppers, 2024

Share of Payment Methods Used for Online Purchases, by Gender, in of Online Shoppers, 2024

Reasons for Choosing Payment Methods for Online Purchases, by Age, in Online Shoppers, 2024

Reasons for Choosing Payment Methods for Online Purchases, by Gender, in Online Shoppers, 2024

Share of Online Payment Method Usage, in of Internet Users, 2024

Share of BLIK Usage Among Young Adults, Aged 15-24 and 25-34, in %, 2024

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

3.2. Czech Republic

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 2027f

Share of 18-24-Year-Olds Preferring Mobile Wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay), in %, 2024

Preferred Payment Methods, in of Respondents, 2024

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

3.3. Slovakia

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 2024 2028f

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

3.4. Hungary

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 2028f

Mobile Payment Adoption Rate, in %, 2022 2023

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

3.5. Slovenia

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 2024 2028f

Number of Contactless Payment Cards, in millions, 2023 2028f

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

4. Online Payments Market in Southern Europe

4.1. Turkey

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Payment Methods and Consumer Trends in E-Commerce Overview, April 2025

Breakdown of Card Schemes by Market Share, in %, 2023

Breakdown of Payment Methods by Type, in %, 2023

4.2. Romania

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 2024 2028f

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

4.3. Greece

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 2027f

Share of Card Transaction Value, by Payment Channel, in %, 2021-2023e

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

4.4. Bulgaria

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 2024 2028f

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

4.5. Serbia

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 2028f

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

4.6. Croatia

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 2028f

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

5. Online Payments in the Baltics

5.1. Lithuania

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 2028f

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

5.2. Latvia

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

5.3. Estonia

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

6. Conclusion

