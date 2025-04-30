Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Announces Strategic Joint Venture with FV Products International to Expand Direct-to-Consumer Nutraceutical and Cosmeceutical Sales

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:FAGI) today announced a transformative joint venture with FV Products International, LLC, a leading eCommerce and digital marketing firm headed by industry experts Valerio Fortunato and Farhia Ibrahim. The joint venture was created to rapidly expand FAGI's direct-to-consumer sales channels in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, FV Products International was formed as a fifty-one percent owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, with Farhia Ibrahim and Valerio Fortunato serving as Management to spearhead digital growth initiatives, including the production of Video Sales Letters, media buying and managing affiliate networks. The collaboration leverages FV Products' digital expertise alongside Pure Solutions' established manufacturing and fulfillment infrastructure to create a comprehensive direct-to-consumer platform.

Valerio Fortunato and Farhia Ibrahim: Global Leaders in eCommerce and Digital Growth

With over two decades of experience in digital marketing, affiliate marketing, and eCommerce operations, Valerio Fortunato is a highly respected leader in the direct-to-consumer space. His expertise spans brand scaling, digital advertising, supply chain logistics, and high-performance sales funnels, making him a sought-after strategist for multinational corporations and fast-growing startups alike.

As a global keynote speaker, Fortunato has educated thousands of entrepreneurs and businesses on affiliate marketing, customer acquisition, conversion optimization, and digital product launches. His career includes successful multi-million-dollar product launches, strategic partnerships with leading global brands, and pioneering data-driven affiliate networks that have redefined how businesses connect with consumers in the digital age.

In his new role leading FV Products, Fortunato will develop and scale high-converting brands in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical sectors, tapping into emerging consumer demand for premium health and wellness solutions.

"With the infrastructure of Pure Solutions, Inc., this joint venture strategically positions the company for sustained organic growth," said Valerio Fortunato. "The affiliate marketing industry is evolving rapidly, and we see an unprecedented opportunity to align top-tier affiliates with cutting-edge products. Our goal in 2025 is to launch three organic brands that will not only drive significant revenue but also expand Pure Solutions' existing customer base, creating long-term value for our partners and stakeholders."

The partnership comes at a crucial time in the rapidly evolving health and wellness market, where digital presence and direct-to-consumer relationships are increasingly vital. FV Products International brings decades of expertise in affiliate marketing and digital commerce.

Farhia Ibrahim is recognized as one of the leading networkers in the eCommerce industry, known for her deep-rooted connections and influence across the direct response and affiliate marketing space. Over the years, she has cultivated strategic partnerships with top-tier publisher networks and performance marketers, making her a trusted connector and dealmaker. Her ability to bridge brands with high-converting traffic sources has consistently driven growth and profitability for her partners. Farhia's extensive network and keen understanding of the digital landscape position her as a key player in the world of online commerce.

Bill Heneghan, President of Full Alliance Group, Inc., emphasized the strategic importance of the venture: "FV Products brings deep expertise and technical knowledge in today's fast-paced digital landscape. Their proven track record of success in the eCommerce industry makes them an ideal partner. Valerio's leadership and skills will be instrumental in driving unparalleled growth for the company."

The joint venture will focus on several key initiatives:

Development and launch of three new organic brands in 2025

Integration of advanced affiliate marketing strategies

Optimization of digital customer acquisition channels

Creation of award-winning Video Sales Letters ("VSLs")

Enhancement of drop-shipping and fulfillment capabilities

Expansion of Pure Solutions' existing product portfolio

This strategic alliance positions Full Alliance Group to capitalize on the growing demand for health and wellness products through digital channels. The company expects to see significant revenue growth through enhanced direct-to-consumer sales, improved customer acquisition strategies, and expanded market reach.

The collaboration will utilize Pure Solutions' FDA-registered manufacturing facilities and established quality control processes, ensuring that all products meet the highest standards of quality and compliance. This infrastructure, combined with FV Products' digital expertise, creates a robust foundation for sustainable growth in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical markets.

Media Contact:

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046

FV Products International, LLC

Valerio Fortunato

val@puresolutionsusa.com

(800) 895-4415

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various subsidiaries and investments in diverse sectors. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Solutions, Inc., the company manufactures and distributes premium nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products.

About FV Products International, LLC

FV Products International, LLC is a leading digital marketing and eCommerce solutions provider, specializing in affiliate marketing and direct-to-consumer strategies. Led by Valerio Fortunato and Farhia Ibrahim, the company has established itself as an industry leader in digital commerce and marketing innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/full-alliance-group-announces-strategic-joint-venture-with-fv-product-1021820