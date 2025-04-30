DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results 30-Apr-2025 / 16:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGM RESULTS ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 30 April 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed, apart from one resolution which was not passed as detailed further below. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2025 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at; https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below. Resolution 1: To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2024 together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company. Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,295,644 100.00% - 0% 71,295,644 611,979 71,907,623

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,363,831 99.24% 543,792 0.76% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 3:

To receive and consider the Company's Remuneration Policy

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,186,400 99.24% 543,792 0.76% 71,730,192 177,431 71,907,623

Resolution 4:

To declare a final dividend of 8.4 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,907,623 100% - 0% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 64,530,516 89.74% 7,377,107 10.26% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,714,597 98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 60,252,330 83.79% 11,655,293 16.21% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,519,294 98.07% 1,388,329 1.93% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,867,667 98.55% 1,039,956 1.45% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,138,097 97.54% 1,769,526 2.46% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,714,597 98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (h):

To re-appoint Jon Mortimore as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,980,401 98.71% 927,222 1.29% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (i):

To re-appoint Des McCann as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,714,597 98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 6:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,455,915 99.37% 451,708 0.63% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 7:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 68,984,786 95.94% 2,922,837 4.06% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 8:

To amend the reference in Rule 6.1 of the Dalata Hotel Group plc 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan from 200% to 225%

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,181,500 99.24% 544,492 0.76% 71,725,992 177,431 71,903,423

Resolution 9:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,271,022 99.11% 636,601 0.89% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 10:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 63,565,822 88.40% 8,341,801 11.60% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 11:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's shares

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 65,707,006 91.73% 5,926,340 8.27% 71,633,346 274,277 71,907,623

Resolution 12:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,907,623 100% - 0% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 13:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)