Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:02 Uhr
5,070 Euro
-0,110
-2,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
30.04.2025 17:57 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results 
30-Apr-2025 / 16:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AGM RESULTS 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 30 April 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest 
independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, today announces that all 
resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed, apart from one resolution which was not 
passed as detailed further below. 
 
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was 
included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2025 and 
made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have 
been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection 
at; 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below. 
 
Resolution 1: 
To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2024 
together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company. 
                  Total    Votes 
Votes For       Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %    No.   %              Votes 
71,295,644  100.00% -    0%  71,295,644  611,979 71,907,623

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024 

Total     Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes     Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
71,363,831  99.24% 543,792 0.76%  71,907,623 -      71,907,623

Resolution 3:

To receive and consider the Company's Remuneration Policy 

Total     Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes     Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
71,186,400  99.24% 543,792 0.76%  71,730,192 177,431 71,907,623

Resolution 4:

To declare a final dividend of 8.4 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024 

Total     Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes     Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
71,907,623  100% -    0%    71,907,623 -      71,907,623

Resolution 5 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
64,530,516  89.74% 7,377,107 10.26% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director. 

Total     Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against              Total including withheld 
                   Votes     Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,714,597  98.34% 1,193,026 1.66%  71,907,623 -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against              Total including withheld 
                    Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
60,252,330  83.79% 11,655,293 16.21% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,519,294  98.07% 1,388,329 1.93% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,867,667  98.55% 1,039,956 1.45% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,138,097  97.54% 1,769,526 2.46% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,714,597  98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (h):

To re-appoint Jon Mortimore as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
70,980,401  98.71% 927,222 1.29% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (i):

To re-appoint Des McCann as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,714,597  98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 6:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
71,455,915  99.37%  451,708 0.63% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 7:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
68,984,786  95.94% 2,922,837 4.06% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 8:

To amend the reference in Rule 6.1 of the Dalata Hotel Group plc 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan from 200% to 225% 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
71,181,500  99.24%  544,492 0.76% 71,725,992  177,431 71,903,423

Resolution 9:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
71,271,022  99.11% 636,601 0.89% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 10:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
63,565,822  88.40% 8,341,801 11.60% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 11:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
65,707,006  91.73% 5,926,340 8.27% 71,633,346  274,277 71,907,623

Resolution 12:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
71,907,623  100% -    0%  71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 13:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
