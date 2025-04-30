Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:02 Uhr
5,070 Euro
-0,110
-2,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
30.04.2025 17:57 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results 
30-Apr-2025 / 16:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AGM RESULTS 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 30 April 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest 
independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, today announces that all 
resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed, apart from one resolution which was not 
passed as detailed further below. 
 
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was 
included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2025 and 
made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have 
been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection 
at; 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below. 
 
Resolution 1: 
To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2024 
together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company. 
                  Total    Votes 
Votes For       Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %    No.   %              Votes 
71,295,644  100.00% -    0%  71,295,644  611,979 71,907,623

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024 

Total     Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes     Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
71,363,831  99.24% 543,792 0.76%  71,907,623 -      71,907,623

Resolution 3:

To receive and consider the Company's Remuneration Policy 

Total     Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes     Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
71,186,400  99.24% 543,792 0.76%  71,730,192 177,431 71,907,623

Resolution 4:

To declare a final dividend of 8.4 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024 

Total     Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes     Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
71,907,623  100% -    0%    71,907,623 -      71,907,623

Resolution 5 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
64,530,516  89.74% 7,377,107 10.26% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director. 

Total     Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against              Total including withheld 
                   Votes     Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,714,597  98.34% 1,193,026 1.66%  71,907,623 -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against              Total including withheld 
                    Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
60,252,330  83.79% 11,655,293 16.21% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,519,294  98.07% 1,388,329 1.93% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,867,667  98.55% 1,039,956 1.45% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,138,097  97.54% 1,769,526 2.46% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,714,597  98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (h):

To re-appoint Jon Mortimore as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
70,980,401  98.71% 927,222 1.29% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 5 (i):

To re-appoint Des McCann as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
70,714,597  98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 6:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
71,455,915  99.37%  451,708 0.63% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 7:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
68,984,786  95.94% 2,922,837 4.06% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 8:

To amend the reference in Rule 6.1 of the Dalata Hotel Group plc 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan from 200% to 225% 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
71,181,500  99.24%  544,492 0.76% 71,725,992  177,431 71,903,423

Resolution 9:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
71,271,022  99.11% 636,601 0.89% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 10:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
63,565,822  88.40% 8,341,801 11.60% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 11:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
65,707,006  91.73% 5,926,340 8.27% 71,633,346  274,277 71,907,623

Resolution 12:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
71,907,623  100% -    0%  71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 13:

To authorise the Directors to hold certain general meetings on 14 days' notice 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
68,879,356  95.79% 3,028,267 4.21% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

Resolution 14:

To amend the constitution of the Company as detailed in the Notice of AGM 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against              Total including withheld 
                    Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
42,832,642  59.57% 29,074,981 40.43% 71,907,623  -    71,907,623

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Resolution 14

Although the board notes that all other resolutions were approved by significant majorities, Resolution 14 to amend the constitution was not passed. It is acknowledged that many shareholders had concerns about the authority to permit virtual-only AGM's. As indicated in the Notice of AGM, the Company does not currently plan to hold any general meeting solely by electronic communications technology without a physical venue, but the Directors believe it is important to maintain the flexibility to do so in appropriate or exceptional circumstances. The board intends to consult with shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind this result and a summary of the engagement process undertaken will be included in the Company's next annual report, in accordance with the Irish Corporate Governance Code. If applicable, the Company will detail what impact the feedback has had on the decisions the board has taken and any actions or resolutions proposed, in the explanatory notes to resolutions at the next shareholder meeting.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,867 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Publication on Website

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Group's website at https://dalatahotelgroup.com/ investor-relations by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc           investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
                      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations 
 
Joint Group Brokers 
 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  385711 
EQS News ID:  2128272 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
