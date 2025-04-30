DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results 30-Apr-2025 / 16:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGM RESULTS ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 30 April 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed, apart from one resolution which was not passed as detailed further below. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2025 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at; https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below. Resolution 1: To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2024 together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company. Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,295,644 100.00% - 0% 71,295,644 611,979 71,907,623

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,363,831 99.24% 543,792 0.76% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 3:

To receive and consider the Company's Remuneration Policy

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,186,400 99.24% 543,792 0.76% 71,730,192 177,431 71,907,623

Resolution 4:

To declare a final dividend of 8.4 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,907,623 100% - 0% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 64,530,516 89.74% 7,377,107 10.26% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,714,597 98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 60,252,330 83.79% 11,655,293 16.21% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,519,294 98.07% 1,388,329 1.93% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,867,667 98.55% 1,039,956 1.45% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,138,097 97.54% 1,769,526 2.46% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,714,597 98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (h):

To re-appoint Jon Mortimore as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,980,401 98.71% 927,222 1.29% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 5 (i):

To re-appoint Des McCann as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 70,714,597 98.34% 1,193,026 1.66% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 6:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,455,915 99.37% 451,708 0.63% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 7:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 68,984,786 95.94% 2,922,837 4.06% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 8:

To amend the reference in Rule 6.1 of the Dalata Hotel Group plc 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan from 200% to 225%

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,181,500 99.24% 544,492 0.76% 71,725,992 177,431 71,903,423

Resolution 9:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,271,022 99.11% 636,601 0.89% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 10:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 63,565,822 88.40% 8,341,801 11.60% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 11:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's shares

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 65,707,006 91.73% 5,926,340 8.27% 71,633,346 274,277 71,907,623

Resolution 12:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 71,907,623 100% - 0% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 13:

To authorise the Directors to hold certain general meetings on 14 days' notice

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 68,879,356 95.79% 3,028,267 4.21% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

Resolution 14:

To amend the constitution of the Company as detailed in the Notice of AGM

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 42,832,642 59.57% 29,074,981 40.43% 71,907,623 - 71,907,623

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Resolution 14

Although the board notes that all other resolutions were approved by significant majorities, Resolution 14 to amend the constitution was not passed. It is acknowledged that many shareholders had concerns about the authority to permit virtual-only AGM's. As indicated in the Notice of AGM, the Company does not currently plan to hold any general meeting solely by electronic communications technology without a physical venue, but the Directors believe it is important to maintain the flexibility to do so in appropriate or exceptional circumstances. The board intends to consult with shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind this result and a summary of the engagement process undertaken will be included in the Company's next annual report, in accordance with the Irish Corporate Governance Code. If applicable, the Company will detail what impact the feedback has had on the decisions the board has taken and any actions or resolutions proposed, in the explanatory notes to resolutions at the next shareholder meeting.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,867 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Publication on Website

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Group's website at https://dalatahotelgroup.com/ investor-relations by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO Carol Phelan, CFO Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: RAG TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 385711 EQS News ID: 2128272 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128272&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)