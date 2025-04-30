Anzeige
30.04.2025 18:00 Uhr
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Change of Date for the Suspension of Shares

Finanznachrichten News

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Change of Date for the Suspension of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

30 April 2025

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 00201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or the "Company")

Change of Date of Suspension of Shares on the

London Stock Exchange

Further to the announcement released on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, Lonfin confirms that its shares will not be suspended with effect from Thursday 1st May 2025 and the trading of shares shall continue as normal.

A new timetable providing the updated dates regarding the withdrawal of shares from the stock exchange and repayment of capital to shareholders will be announced shortly.

The Independent Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 8740

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Roland Cornish/Felicity Geidt

Questco Corporate Advisory PTY Ltd

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Tel: +27 (0) 82 786 3537


