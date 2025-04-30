London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Change of Date for the Suspension of Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
30 April 2025
LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
(Incorporated in England with registered number 00201151)
LSE code: LFI
JSE code: LNF
ISIN: GB0002994001
("Lonfin" or the "Company")
Change of Date of Suspension of Shares on the
London Stock Exchange
Further to the announcement released on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, Lonfin confirms that its shares will not be suspended with effect from Thursday 1st May 2025 and the trading of shares shall continue as normal.
A new timetable providing the updated dates regarding the withdrawal of shares from the stock exchange and repayment of capital to shareholders will be announced shortly.
The Independent Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
