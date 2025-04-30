All proposals of the Board of Directors approved.

Dividend of CHF 0.85 per share.

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) ("Bachem") announced today that its Annual General Meeting 2025 has approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. A total of 79.7% of the 74'977'940 eligible shares were present.

The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of CHF 0.85 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 7, 2025. The last trading day entitling to receive the dividend is May 2, 2025. As of May 5, 2025, the shares will be traded ex-dividend.

Both the Chairman and the other members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further year. Dr. Simone Wyss Fedele was elected as a new member of the Board. The existing members of the Compensation Committee were also re-elected for a further year.

The shareholders approved the annual report, the financial statements of Bachem Holding AG, the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2024, as well as the appropriation of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions and the total amount of the annual compensation paid to the Board of Directors and to the Corporate Executive Committee. Further, the shareholders approved the sustainability report and, in a consultative vote, the remuneration report.

Forvis Mazars SA, Zurich was appointed by the Annual General Meeting as auditor of Bachem Holding AG for the business year 2025.

A detailed list of all resolutions will be made available at

https://www.bachem.com/about-bachem/investors-and-media/financial-events/.

Financial Calendar

May 7, 2025 Payout date for dividend

July 24, 2025 Publication of Half-Year Report 2025

March 12, 2026 Publication of Annual Report 2025; Media and Analyst conference

April 29, 2026 Annual General Meeting (financial year 2025)

About Bachem

Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, see www.bachem.com.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250307

SOURCE: Bachem Holding AG