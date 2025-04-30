Some media outlets have speculated that Spain's April 28 blackout may have been caused by a disconnected solar plant, but DNV grid analyst Andrea Mansoldo tells pv magazine that it was likely due to a combination of grid weakness and low-frequency oscillations. Several mainstream media outlets in Europe have speculated that solar energy may have caused the massive blackout in Spain on April 28, but Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a press conference this week that renewables were not to blame for the incident. "There is speculation that Spain's blackout may have been caused by a ...

