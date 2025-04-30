CEO Dr. Matthias Metz: "We have a strong roadmap for the future, which we are implementing, and which is starting to have an effect."

CEO Region North America Darcy Clarkson: "2024 was pivotal for BSH in North America with significant growth across key categories driven by consumer-centric strategies and brand investments all despite significant market challenges."

BSH Home Appliances Group, the home appliances division of the Bosch Group, has increased its turnover by just under 3% and gained market share in North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico). The positive year-over-year performance is primarily attributable to the expansion of the portfolio. This includes products that are tailored toward respective local market preferences, allowing BSH to reinforce its presence in the region and enhance its competitiveness.

Darcy Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer of Region North America

BSH continues to expand its presence across the continent with more immersive showrooms, known as Experience and Design Centers (EDC) showcasing its iconic three brands that are offered here: Bosch, Gaggenau and Thermador. With the EDCs, BSH will strengthen its market presence and continue to invest in brand awareness, as well as customer and consumer engagement.

Darcy Clarkson, CEO of Region North America, states, "2024 was pivotal for BSH in North America with significant growth across key categories, as well as a gain in market share, driven by consumer-centric strategies and brand investments all despite significant market challenges. The expansion of our Experience and Design Center network, several product launches and more bold initiatives to drive our brands more into the national spotlight for consumers and customers position us strongly for 2025."

Global Growth in Important Product Categories

Following the slump in the real estate market, in particular, which led to curbed demand and drops in turnover across product families in recent years, 2024 saw BSH return to growth.

Positive 2024 global performance included positive movement with Laundry Care (+4.1%) and Customer Service (+5.2%), along with Dish Care (+3.2%) and Consumer Products (small home appliances such as coffee machines and vacuum cleaners) (+5.5%). Cooking (-4.6%) and Cooling (-0.4%) saw slight declines due to reduced demand for built-in appliances.

Growth Region: North America

North America is designated as a growth market for BSH. This is also reflected by the expansion of the Experience and Design Center network that now includes 10 showrooms across the U.S. and Canada. Customers and consumers may now be inspired by BSH's three iconic brands, with EDCs in Miami, Vancouver and Houston added in 2024, followed by Beverly Hills and Washington, D.C. in early 2025.

BSH's North America strategy is focused on solidifying its premium positions with Thermador and Gaggenau in the luxury and ultra-luxury markets, while pursuing profitable growth opportunities with Bosch by entering new product segments with more attractive pricing. Highlighting this strategy are Bosch's first-ever Big Game TV commercial and joint campaign alongside the Bosch Group and sister consumer product division, Bosch Power Tools demonstrating ambitious growth plans in North America and driving much wider awareness of the larger Bosch brand with consumers across the continent.

BSH's strong year-to-date sales through March are boosted by increasing partnerships with retailers like Lowe's, as well as joint promotional campaigns with Bosch Power Tools. Regional product categories, too, have shown strong performance, with Thermador Cooking enjoying high demand for Pro Ranges and Ovens. And the company has achieved year-over-year market share growth, while turnover in January was also higher compared to the previous year, signalling a strong start to 2025.

Global Spending on Research and Development Substantially Above Industry Average

BSH and the Bosch Group see innovation as part of the company's DNA driving continuous record investments in research and development globally. In 2024, 5.5% of global turnover (835 million EUR) went into pioneering technologies.

"We are making massive investments in innovations that inspire people and in the required skills and structures that will allow us to turn good ideas into successful products even faster and, for the record, we are significantly above the industry average on this," explains BSH Global Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Thorsten Lücke. Furthermore, BSH's forward-looking global investments amounted to 3.4% of turnover (520 million EUR) supporting the company's product and growth strategy in all regions.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025

BSH is driving forward with its growth strategy in North America. The Gaggenau brand's Expressive Series, for example, just launched in April 2025 and is redefining the ultra-luxury kitchen. The design of the new series follows renowned German Bauhaus principles: clear forms, thoughtful functionality and the highest standards of craftsmanship. Comprised of ovens, steamers, microwaves, coffee and espresso machines, as well as warming and vacuuming drawers, the series marks an important milestone for the iconic brand in North America.

The company is also leading the charge when shaping the kitchen of the future. With the smart home concept playing an increasingly important role in the everyday lives of consumers, BSH was the first major home appliance manufacturer globally to bring the new Matter smart home interoperability standard to market with Matter-enabled fridge-freezers available to consumers in Europe and the United States in the course of 2025. In 2025, all new BSH refrigerators in the U.S. market will be Matter enabled giving consumers more options to control their appliances using the smart home hub of their choosing.

Despite a market and geopolitical environment that continues to pose challenges and uncertainties across all regions, BSH is optimistic about the current fiscal year building upon existing momentum from the business and its brands.

About BSH

BSH Home Appliances, headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a total turnover of EUR 15.3 billion and 57,000 employees in 2024, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company's brand portfolio includes 10 well-known appliance brands such as Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Neff and Thermador, along with the smart home ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands. BSH produces at 39 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH Home Appliances Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is recognized for its high-end kitchen and home appliances, known for quality and superior design. In North America, BSH markets its products under the Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau brands each renowned for their rich legacy and excellence. Bosch is celebrated worldwide for its precision engineered and efficient home appliances, while Thermador is synonymous with luxury kitchen solutions tailored for culinary enthusiasts. Gaggenau stands out with its avant-garde designs and professional-grade appliances, appealing to those who seek the ultimate in performance and aesthetics.

BSH is a Bosch Group company.

