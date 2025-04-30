Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
30.04.25
19:35 Uhr
81,30 Euro
-2,92
-3,47 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2025 18:10 Uhr
KBC Groep: DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Finanznachrichten News

KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 30 April 2025 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 30 April 2025 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 4.85 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2024. Further to the payment of two interim dividends in the sum of respectively 0.70 euro per share on 15 May 2024 and 1 euro per share on 14 November 2024, the gross final dividend will be 3.15 euros per dividend entitled share (2.205 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

  • Ex-coupon date: 6 May 2025
  • Record date: 7 May 2025
  • Pay date: 8 May 2025

Attachment

  • 20250430-dividend-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23439044-047e-4a07-b213-269dfab41b61)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
