ROYAL CANADIAN MINT WINS TWO 2025 MINT DIRECTORS CONFERENCE COIN AWARDS

The Mint earns global industry recognition for a double-sided Extraordinarily High Relief pure silver coin celebrating the Year of the Dragon and its collaboration with McGill University on a more environementally responsible gold refining process

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted to have twice earned global recognition for its coin manufacturing execellence and innovation by winning the Best Commemorative Silver Coin and the Best Collaboration coin awards of the 2025 Mint Directors Conference (MDC). The Mint was first recognized for its 2024 $50 Pure Silver Coin - Year of the Dragon, a new technical achievement that enhances the relief of a stunning Wood Dragon design to an impressive height of 4.7 mm on the reverse and created a rear view of the dragon in an equally impressive obverse relief. As well, our partnership with the Department of Chemistry at Montreal's McGill University, to develop a more environmentally responsible gold refining process, was recognized as the global minting industry's best collaboration.

The 2025 MDC is host to the prestigious Coin Awards, recognising industry achievements in the design, production, packaging, and distribution of commemorative and circulating coins worldwide.

"The Royal Canadian Mint is passionate about innovating to keep demonstrating the excellence and artistry of our world-famous coin products, as well as the sustainability of our processes," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "To be recognized in two award categories by the Mint Directors Conference judges is a tremendous peer endorsement of our commitment to finding new ways to delight our customers while finding more caring and sustainable ways to continue leading the global minting community."

Designed by Canadian artist Simon Ng, our award-winning pure silver coin celebrates the Year of the Wood Dragon through an elaborate EHR engraving of a dragon, the fifth sign in the Chinese Zodiac. Framed by a laser-engraved pattern that represents the wood element, the dragon is shown moving among the clouds of a night sky illuminated by the moon, its tail coiled to form the shape of lucky number 8. A rear view of that same scene is rendered in EHR on the obverse. Above the obverse engraving appears the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt, accompanied by a special device of four pearls symbolizing her four different effigies to have graced Canadian coins, as well as the double date of her reign.

The goal of the Mint's work with McGill University is to transform gold refining by replacing the longstanding Miller Chlorination process, which relies on the injection of chlorine gas separate impurities from molten gold. Our collaboration has, at a lab scale, resulted in a process that eliminates chlorine gas almost entirely by introducing an acoustic mechanochemical process to catalyze a chemical reaction with a mild reagent. The process, which yields pure gold in soluble form is non-toxic and less energy-intensive, and is safer for people and the environment.

This innovation builds on previous work done by the Mint in 2019 to reduce chlorine use in its gold refining operations. At that time, the Mint introduced acid-less separation (ALS) technology, that reduced the use of chlorine gas by more than 50% in the Ottawa refinery.

Images and video of the 2024 Pure Silver Coin - Year of the Dragon can be found here.

